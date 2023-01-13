New K9 Kylo receives official badge and title at Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Kylo, a Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix, recently received his official title and badge to report for duty as a K9 at the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office .

Kylo has been serving as a “jail drug doggie” since June 2022. In a Facebook post , officials congratulate 3-year-old Kylo and his handler, Deputy M. Hintze, on this milestone. The duo works to maintain order at the Salt Lake County Jail and assist with the detection and seizure of illicit drugs.

“They are best friends and make a good team,” the sheriff’s office states. “We are thankful for their service.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of a K9 named Boomer in November 2021. Boomer died after suffering from intestinal problems. He was partnered up with Hintze in January 2018 and received his state narcotics certification six months later.

