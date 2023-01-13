ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January

By Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Aq4f_0kE1OEaL00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.

The adoption event will be on January 14 and 15 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. If you’re unable to make it out this weekend, there will be another chance to adopt a furry friend on January 21 and January 28 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at the Southside PetSmart.

You can find more information on the JHS website.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters

PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Marineland vets and dolphins working together

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Marineland vets and one of their dolphins join forces and help one another in making sure their dolphins stay healthy!. The Marineland veterinarians are doing an ultrasound exam on one of their dolphins! Veterinarians say that just like humans, dolphins will receive ultrasound exams when the doc wants to get a better look at an internal organ or even a fetus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Some Jags fans planning road trip to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some lifelong Jaguars fans will be bringing energy and support from Duval to Kansas City on Saturday. For this group of friends -- instead of flying to the Heart of America they’ll be road tripping it 16 hours to Arrowhead Stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy