Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Coleman's Fish Market closure will be short-lived

WHEELING, W.Va. — If you’ve come to Centre Market to enjoy a Coleman’s fish sandwich, you’ve been shut down. But it’s only temporary and for a good reason. Colemans Fish Market is off the market until Friday as some renovations are in the works. This comes after a water leak covered the floor last October.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man says he’s made 10,000 hoagies during his 10 years of volunteering at West Virginia Soup kitchen

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Jim Kowalski estimates he has made over 10,000 hoagies during the past 10 years while volunteering with the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. A retired behavioral health counselor with a doctorate, Kowalski said he has learned much over the past decade while volunteering. That includes great recipes for chicken, zucchini and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
pghcitypaper.com

Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news

124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WHEELING, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WTRF

Wheeling City Council discusses allocations for local organizations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council met Tuesday night to discuss business including ARPA allocations requested by Wheeling Heritage and the Ohio County Public Library. Wheeling Heritage is requesting funds for their retail center expansion project. The Ohio County Public Library wants money for their tablet lending program...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Cat dies in Marion County house fire

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
MARION COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment

The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

