Read full article on original website
Related
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
WTOV 9
Coleman's Fish Market closure will be short-lived
WHEELING, W.Va. — If you’ve come to Centre Market to enjoy a Coleman’s fish sandwich, you’ve been shut down. But it’s only temporary and for a good reason. Colemans Fish Market is off the market until Friday as some renovations are in the works. This comes after a water leak covered the floor last October.
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Wheeling man says he’s made 10,000 hoagies during his 10 years of volunteering at West Virginia Soup kitchen
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Jim Kowalski estimates he has made over 10,000 hoagies during the past 10 years while volunteering with the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. A retired behavioral health counselor with a doctorate, Kowalski said he has learned much over the past decade while volunteering. That includes great recipes for chicken, zucchini and […]
WTRF
Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
pghcitypaper.com
Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway expansion project between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commision. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When...
Tree shatters school bus window during Marion County crash
Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville where a tree shattered a school bus' back windshield.
WTRF
Wheeling City Council discusses allocations for local organizations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council met Tuesday night to discuss business including ARPA allocations requested by Wheeling Heritage and the Ohio County Public Library. Wheeling Heritage is requesting funds for their retail center expansion project. The Ohio County Public Library wants money for their tablet lending program...
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
Black West Virginians recount experience of growing up in Mon County
The West Virginia University Community Coalition for Social Justice put on its annual event in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
WDTV
Cat dies in Marion County house fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County
One person was transported to an area hospital after a train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County this morning. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of the Connellsville police department near Water Street. The severity of the person’s injuries was not known. No...
voiceofmotown.com
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
WDTV
Two Harrison County schools get new PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
Comments / 3