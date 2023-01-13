ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children

Greenville deputies need help finding missing woman and three young children
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman and children located after being reported missing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located a woman and three missing children. Early Thursday morning, deputies said Michele Shontel Butler and her niece and nephews were reported missing and had not been seen since Sunday. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies said...
WSPA 7News

Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children

UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 16-year-old during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Taylors. Around 11 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Saint Mark Road. Deputies noticed a firearm inside the […]
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Laurens County Detention Center

An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on January 12. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell by Laurens County EMS. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Restaurant Week: Stella's

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Property owners sue Laurens Co. over subdivision development

LAURENS COUNTY, SC

