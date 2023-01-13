Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
wspa.com
WYFF4.com
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located a woman and three missing children. Early Thursday morning, deputies said Michele Shontel Butler and her niece and nephews were reported missing and had not been seen since Sunday. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies said...
Police continue to search for new information 6 years after Wellford woman reported missing
Wellford Police are looking for new leads in a case, six years after a woman was reported missing.
UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
FOX Carolina
Cold case unit identifies Greenville County woman’s killer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. On June 5, 2000, Sharon Anschutz was working at John Butler Dry Cleaners on Easley Bridge Road when she...
Shooting injures 16-year-old during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Taylors. Around 11 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Saint Mark Road. Deputies noticed a firearm inside the […]
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
FOX Carolina
Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville
WYFF4.com
Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLOS.com
Update: Police release details on victim in city's first homicide, suspect search underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Authorities say, Mackenzie McCord Strictland, 27, was...
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
golaurens.com
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on January 12. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell by Laurens County EMS. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
FOX Carolina
Former NC teacher arrested on rape charge following incident with student, deputies say
TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a former teacher was arrested on rape charges following an incident with a student. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Brevard High School to assist the assigned school resource officer after they were notified on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
FOX Carolina
Water restored to Greenville County school
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
South Carolina coroner investigating after person found dead in burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
Man arrested on manslaughter charges in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for beating up his friend back in January.
FOX Carolina
Restaurant Week: Stella's
wspa.com
Property owners sue Laurens Co. over subdivision development
