ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOkdu_0kE1NnJr00

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7O7f_0kE1NnJr00
Athena Brownfield Credit: OSBI

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues

“At this point the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

On Thursday afternoon, OSBI agents announced the arrest of Alysia Adams, who was allegedly one of Athena’s caregivers at the time of her disappearance.

Adams was arrested on two complaints of child neglect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjYg1_0kE1NnJr00
Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

Now, we’re learning that a second caregiver has been arrested.

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Friday, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Court documents show he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

At this point, KFOR is still working to find out more details about the arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV3H5_0kE1NnJr00
Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

The search continues for Athena.

“We’re still building that timeline [of her disappearance], and we’re talking to witnesses and neighbors and people in town,” Arbeitman said.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena,” she added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. — UPDATE (1/11/23, 11:04 p.m.) — The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to OHP. Carter has been found. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter...
KINGSTON, OK
OKC VeloCity

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17

Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Should Oklahoma's minimum wage be increased?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Currently at $7.25, Oklahoma's minimum wage is expected to be talked about when the new legislative session begins. "There is a bill being proposed to raise it over a few years to $15 an hour, I’m completely against that," said Senator Dana Prieto, describing the current rate as an incentive.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy