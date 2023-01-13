Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

Athena Brownfield Credit: OSBI

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

“At this point the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

On Thursday afternoon, OSBI agents announced the arrest of Alysia Adams, who was allegedly one of Athena’s caregivers at the time of her disappearance.

Adams was arrested on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

Now, we’re learning that a second caregiver has been arrested.

On Friday, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Court documents show he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

At this point, KFOR is still working to find out more details about the arrest.

Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

The search continues for Athena.

“We’re still building that timeline [of her disappearance], and we’re talking to witnesses and neighbors and people in town,” Arbeitman said.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena,” she added.

