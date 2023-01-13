Docs show LRPD investigators believe woman killed girlfriend, tried to cover it up with call to police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Documents show that Little Rock police believe a woman tried to cover up her involvement in stabbing and killing her girlfriend Wednesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on Breckenridge Drive just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said that the caller told them that someone had broken into the apartment and that her friend was found outside wrapped in a blanket.

After arriving on the scene, officers said that they found 28-year-old Chelsea McKenzly standing next to her car. Police said that all four doors were open, and it appeared to be a deceased person wrapped in blankets next to the car.

McKenzly told officers that she was visiting from out of town when she found her friend in the parking lot, police said.

During an investigation, officers said that investigators had learned that McKenzly lived in the apartment with her girlfriend. Witnesses told investigators that the two were constantly fighting, according to police. Investigators said that a witness told them that McKenzly asked for help in moving the body.

Police arrested McKenzly and detectives said she had agreed to provide a recorded statement. In the initial statement, officers said that McKenzly told them she found the body in the parking lot.

Documents show that McKenzly told investigators she attempted to take the body to the hospital. Records state that she told detectives that the body was too heavy and asked for help getting the it into the car.

Investigators said that McKenzly later confessed to stabbing the victim multiple times after getting into a fight Wednesday. Detectives said she also confessed to wrapping the victim in the blanket and cleaning the crime scene. Officials with the LRPD said that they found drag marks coming from the apartment door.

She told detectives that she did not call the police after the stabbing, police said. Records state that McKenzly told detectives she left the body in the apartment but later returned to take the victim to the hospital.

Investigators said that based on the evidence, McKenzly is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

