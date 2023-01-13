Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Unicoi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Unicoi DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, mainly above 3000 feet feet. * WHERE...Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Fog, hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Wind Advisory, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, mainly above 4000 feet. Isolated gusts up to 65 mph are possible at Cove Mountain. * WHERE...Cocke Smoky Mountains, Southeast Greene, Blount Smoky Mountains and Sevier Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Fog, hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Wind Advisory, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, East Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sullivan; Union; Washington; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
