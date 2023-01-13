ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
CRESTWOOD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In

If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy