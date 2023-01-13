Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess What Missouri’s Most Popular Bread Is?
Do you think you can guess what Missouri's most popular bread is? There's no way I would have guessed. Your six your old son or daughter has a better chance of guessing what bread is the most popular in Missouri, than you or me. That's because according to a new...
Missouri Declared One of the Cheapest States to Get a Margarita
If you wanna get a margarita and not have to pay a ton for it, you can't do much better than Missouri according to a new national ranking. Cheers. Disclaimer: I don't drink which makes it funny (to me) that I'm the guy that found this. Irony. Financial Buzz shared...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Missouri Driver Shares Wild Video of Buck Who Flew Over the Road
No deer were harmed in the making of this video. That's an important fact to remember which will seem remarkable when you see the video shared by a Missouri driver who saw a buck fly over (and into) the road, yet escaped unharmed. The driver did not say exactly where...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
A website ranks Missouri as one of the Worst States to Drive in
A ranking has come out for the best and worst states to drive in 2023, and Missouri finds itself near the very bottom of the list, why? Well, according to the data used by the ranking a lot of it has to do with safety, read more here... Wallethub.com has...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In
If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0