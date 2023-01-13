Read full article on original website
Dry skies remain as Wednesday’s storm approaches
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a rinse and repeat forecast from Monday to Tuesday for the Portland metro area. A mix of clouds, sun breaks, and a stray shower are all possible Tuesday for Western Oregon and Washington. Rain chances increase briefly Tuesday evening. That comes as the Pacific Northwest prepares for its next major front.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/17 – Lake Of The Woods Tops Best U.S. Ice Fishing Locations List, Water Action Community Meeting: Saving the Rogue Basin
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lake Of The Woods Tops Best U.S. Ice Fishing Locations List. Lake of the Woods isn’t just near the top of a pass...
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Oregon Wolf Hunt Begins After 5 Calves Confirmed Killed By ‘New Pack’
Five calves have been killed by wolves on private pastures in a matter of weeks. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is doing something about it. Culling the endangered gray wolf is a thorny subject no matter which way you approach it. But on Thursday, Jan. 12, state officials would approve the hunting and killing of two wolves in a “new pack” they have identified as the culprits. Three separate attacks have left five calves dead in northeastern Oregon pastures. ODFW recognizes the incidents as a rapid behavioral pattern, and will now allow either the cattle owner or the USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves, as local KOMO reports.
After a six-week delay, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crabbing season is now open
Your browser does not support the audio element. Dungeness crab is the most valuable single-species fishery commodity in Oregon. In the 2021-2022 season, fisherfolk harvested more than 17 million pounds of crab, bringing in an eye-popping $91.5 million. But it’s not always like that. In fact, this year’s season opened...
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Hazardous seas, 19 to 32-foot breakers possible for the Oregon Coast
Hazardous seas and high-surf warnings have been issued for Oregon Friday with 19 to 32-foot breakers forecast to slam the coast.
See the Freakiest Deserted Ghost Town Hidden in Washington State
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast
I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty
Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by a long shot), but we certainly grow some of the best. That’s thanks in part to a one-of-a-kind cooperative berry breeding program that’s more than 100 years old. Since 1917, this collaboration between Oregon State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service has been behind some of the most iconic strawberries in the state. Both Hood and Tillamook strawberry varieties were developed right here in Oregon.
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
