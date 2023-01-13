ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Houston Chronicle

Maryland lawmakers seek to remake the state's health delivery system

Maryland lawmakers returned to the state capital, Annapolis, last week determined to scrutinize Maryland's health systems for solutions to structural issues the pandemic highlighted and exacerbated for the state's most vulnerable residents. Leaders in the House and Senate are crafting two comprehensive bills addressing the state's public health and behavioral...
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. A few hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Houston Chronicle

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Houston Chronicle

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Bluejack National named the best residential golf course in Texas

It's time to tee up, golf fans. Bluejack National in Montogomery was rated the number one residential golf course in Texas, according to USA Today/Golfweek's Top 200 residential golf course rankings in 2023. The course, which is the first and only private course designed by golf legend Tiger Woods, landed...
TEXAS STATE

