WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School. According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown. Officers responded to the school at 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
WPMI
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
WEAR
Escambia County shooting deemed self-defense; Juvenile shooter won't be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a juvenile who shot a 47-year-old man Monday in Escambia County will not be charged. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the shooting around noon on Saxon Street is a self-defense case. According to the sheriff's office, the man who was shot -- 47-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sheriffs on both sides of the bay sworn in Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriffs on both sides of the bay took their oath of office Tuesday. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack began his 5th term. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch started his first. “Citizens will see more deputies more often riding through their community,” said Sheriff Burch. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
Man arrested for allegedly strangling another, running away from police: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly strangling a person and leading police on a foot chase early Friday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Jamal Gordon, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment, domestic violence by strangulation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest […]
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
Daphne woman charged with manslaughter in deadly Sunday shooting in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 49-year-old Daphne woman Monday in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting, according to a release from the FPD. Conswayla Minor, 49, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police said there could be additional charges and possibly more arrests. Police officers and detectives with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
