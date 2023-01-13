Tornado hits Dallas County Jail, prompts transfers to Montgomery

Law enforcement officials have transferred some of the inmates held at the Dallas County Jail in Selma to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after Thursday's tornado destroyed parts of the jail.

Dallas County Probate Judge and County Commission Chairman Jimmy Nunn described major damage at the Dallas County Jail. Parts of the jail's roof were pulled off, windows were blown out and that the facility lost electricity as a result of the tornado.

"It was directly in the line of the tornado," Nunn said.

No inmates were injured or escaped during or after the storm.

Lynn Haskell, an employee at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, said the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center was also hit by the storm.

Haskell said the jail was holding about 158 adult inmates when the storm hit. Inmates were sent to neighboring counties, and those accused of committing major crimes were sent to Montgomery, Nunn said.

Montgomery Assistant Chief Deputy Jon Briggs said 35 adults transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility from the Dallas County Jail on Thursday. The Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility also took in seven minors who were held at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center, he said.

The Montgomery County Detention Facility was holding 638 people as of Friday morning, Briggs said. That is well below the 1,260 beds at the jail, Briggs said.

Dallas County officials plan to transport anyone arrested this weekend for crimes committed in Dallas County to neighboring counties and book them at those jails, Nunn said.

The tornado left significant damage across Selma, leveling homes, ripping off roofs and downing trees in roadways. As of publication, no deaths have been reported in Dallas County as a result of the storm.

A tornado ripped through Autauga County soon after on Thursday. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Autauga, including two in the Old Kingston area. Recovery efforts are underway in both areas that were affected by the storm.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

