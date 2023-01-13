ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

Tornado hits Dallas County Jail, prompts transfers to Montgomery

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Law enforcement officials have transferred some of the inmates held at the Dallas County Jail in Selma to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after Thursday's tornado destroyed parts of the jail.

Dallas County Probate Judge and County Commission Chairman Jimmy Nunn described major damage at the Dallas County Jail. Parts of the jail's roof were pulled off, windows were blown out and that the facility lost electricity as a result of the tornado.

"It was directly in the line of the tornado," Nunn said.

No inmates were injured or escaped during or after the storm.

Lynn Haskell, an employee at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, said the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center was also hit by the storm.

Haskell said the jail was holding about 158 adult inmates when the storm hit. Inmates were sent to neighboring counties, and those accused of committing major crimes were sent to Montgomery, Nunn said.

Montgomery Assistant Chief Deputy Jon Briggs said 35 adults transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility from the Dallas County Jail on Thursday. The Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility also took in seven minors who were held at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center, he said.

The Montgomery County Detention Facility was holding 638 people as of Friday morning, Briggs said. That is well below the 1,260 beds at the jail, Briggs said.

Dallas County officials plan to transport anyone arrested this weekend for crimes committed in Dallas County to neighboring counties and book them at those jails, Nunn said.

The tornado left significant damage across Selma, leveling homes, ripping off roofs and downing trees in roadways. As of publication, no deaths have been reported in Dallas County as a result of the storm.

A tornado ripped through Autauga County soon after on Thursday. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Autauga, including two in the Old Kingston area. Recovery efforts are underway in both areas that were affected by the storm.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

thecutoffnews.com

GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s

The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Toddler Shot, Killed in Wilcox County

A two-year-old boy has been shot and killed near Camden. Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston says the shooting happened on County Road 65 in the Meadowbrook community around 6PM Monday. He says the child’s mother told investigators that she was driving down the road when someone started shooting. Colston says...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Little Bit of Texas death under investigation

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery. According to court records, John Andrew Spooney is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the shooting happened Sunday around 2:38 p.m. in the area of Willena Avenue. Spooney reportedly intentionally shot the victim, who was later pronounced dead by a Baptist South Medical Center employee.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homicide investigation underway in Clarke County

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. (WALA) - Clarke County Sherriff Dewayne Smith said a man was found burned in his truck on a small dirt road outside of Lower Peach Tree. Sherriff Smith said his office is assisting Wilcox County on the investigation. A positive ID is still pending, but investigators...
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charge in Montgomery man’s death

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old Montgomery man last week, police said. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by the Montgomery police SWAT team and jailed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond, said Capt. Saba Coleman of Montgomery police.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Surrounded with Prayer, Mark Harrell Takes Oath of Office for Autauga County Sheriff

It was standing room only in Courtroom 1 Monday at the Autauga County Courthouse for the official swearing in of new Sheriff Mark Harrell. It was a ceremony of emotions, from joy, humor, and a strong show of respect for the memory of Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who passed away in December. Many times, continued prayers were requested for the Sedinger family, employees of the sheriff’s office and the county residents.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced for carjacking Montgomery urgent care employee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced a man for an armed carjacking in Montgomery that happened almost a year ago. Steven Michael Wehr, 33, was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. In addition, the judge ordered Wehr to serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
MONTGOMERY, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WBUR

How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados

Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
SELMA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Local Businessman Stan Pate Gifts $100K to Aid Selma Storm Relief Efforts

Businessman Stan Pate is continuing his efforts of giving back to those in need, gifting the City of Selma with $100,000 to be used for tornado relief aid. As previously reported, an EF-2 tornado struck Selma during sever weather last week, leaving structural damage to many homes and businesses. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
SELMA, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
