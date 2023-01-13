Read full article on original website
Lana Del Rey Details New Album, Pushes Back Release Date
Lana Del Rey has shared the tracklist to her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The update arrived in an Instagram post along with the album art, which has since been deleted for violating the platform’s nudity guidelines. She’s also announced a new release date for the project, pushing it back by two weeks to March 24. Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff all appear on the record, find more details below (via Consequence).
NME
Dolly Parton reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more will appear on her new rock album
Dolly Parton has revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler are among the artists to have contributed to her forthcoming rock album. Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Lonnie Holley Announces New Album Featuring Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, and More
Lonnie Holley has announced his new album, Oh Me Oh My. It’s due out March 10 via Jagjaguwar. It features guest appearances from Moor Mother, Rokia Koné, Jeff Parker, and labelmates Sharon Van Etten and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. Check out the album art, tracklist, and title track, “Oh Me Oh My,” below.
The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Album With El Michels Affair
Black Thought (of the Roots) has announced a new collaborative album with El Michels Affair called Glorious Game. It’s due out April 14 via Big Crown. Check out the full tracklist and “Grateful,” the first single, below. According to a press release, Black Thought and El Michels...
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Tuesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram. “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter. “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart.
Iris DeMent Announces New Album Workin’ on a World, Shares Song: Listen
Iris DeMent has a new album arriving soon. The singer-songwriter announced that her next LP is titled Workin’ on a World, and it’s out February 24. The album includes “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” a lengthy song about gun control that DeMent first released in 2020. Find it and the title track to Workin’ on a World below.
Coachella 2023 Full Lineup Announced
The Coachella 2023 lineup is here: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this April. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, and Glorilla are also on the bill for this year. As previously announced, the festival takes place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
HAIM Is Back in the Studio for Album Four
The sister pop-rock trio HAIM is teasing their return to the studio on social media. Their fourth album could be coming sooner rather than later. In a recent TikTok from the family ensemble, Este and Danielle Haim can be seen tugging their sister, Alana, through a doorway as she resists. “Please I’m a star,” she says through a lip-synced soundbite. The text over the footage reads, “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”
Everything But the Girl Announce First Album in 24 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Everything But the Girl, the downtempo pop and trip-hop duo of Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn, have announced their first new album in 24 years. It’s titled Fuse and it’s due out April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly. The lead single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” arrives with a video directed by Charlie Di Placido. Check it out below.
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee Announce B. Cool-Aid Album, Share New Song: Listen
B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee, have announced a new album: Leather Blvd. is due out March 31 via Lex Records. The group has also shared a new song, “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me ),” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II. Find it below.
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Detail Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have detailed their new album, Council Skies. The follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon? arrives June 2 via Gallagher’s label, Sour Mash. The 11-track LP will also get an expanded release featuring remixes by Pet Shop Boys, the Cure’s Robert Smith, and more. Today, the band has shared a song called “Easy Now,” along with a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo and starring Gallagher alongside Milly Alcock (who recently starred as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon). Check it out below, and scroll down for Council Skies details and the group’s UK concert dates.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch
Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
Yaeji Details Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “For Granted”: Watch
Yaeji has shared the first song from her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, which has a newly announced release date of April 7. The lead single, released via XL, is titled “For Granted,” and it arrives with a video that the musician directed herself. Yaeji has also announced a stretch of tour dates through North America. Check out “For Granted,” along with Yaeji’s springtime schedule, below. Find ticketing information below, too, and at Yaeji’s website.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
