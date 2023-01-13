ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey Details New Album, Pushes Back Release Date

Lana Del Rey has shared the tracklist to her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The update arrived in an Instagram post along with the album art, which has since been deleted for violating the platform’s nudity guidelines. She’s also announced a new release date for the project, pushing it back by two weeks to March 24. Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff all appear on the record, find more details below (via Consequence).
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Tuesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram. “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter. “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart.
Pitchfork

Coachella 2023 Full Lineup Announced

The Coachella 2023 lineup is here: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this April. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, and Glorilla are also on the bill for this year. As previously announced, the festival takes place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
INDIO, CA
American Songwriter

HAIM Is Back in the Studio for Album Four

The sister pop-rock trio HAIM is teasing their return to the studio on social media. Their fourth album could be coming sooner rather than later. In a recent TikTok from the family ensemble, Este and Danielle Haim can be seen tugging their sister, Alana, through a doorway as she resists. “Please I’m a star,” she says through a lip-synced soundbite. The text over the footage reads, “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”
Pitchfork

Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen

Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Pitchfork

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Detail Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have detailed their new album, Council Skies. The follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon? arrives June 2 via Gallagher’s label, Sour Mash. The 11-track LP will also get an expanded release featuring remixes by Pet Shop Boys, the Cure’s Robert Smith, and more. Today, the band has shared a song called “Easy Now,” along with a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo and starring Gallagher alongside Milly Alcock (who recently starred as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon). Check it out below, and scroll down for Council Skies details and the group’s UK concert dates.
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Pitchfork

La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch

Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
Pitchfork

Yaeji Details Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “For Granted”: Watch

Yaeji has shared the first song from her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, which has a newly announced release date of April 7. The lead single, released via XL, is titled “For Granted,” and it arrives with a video that the musician directed herself. Yaeji has also announced a stretch of tour dates through North America. Check out “For Granted,” along with Yaeji’s springtime schedule, below. Find ticketing information below, too, and at Yaeji’s website.
Pitchfork

Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen

Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

