Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch

VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush

The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire.
CARROLLTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

CHKD hosting virtual hiring event Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) is hosting an upcoming virtual hiring event to fill clinical and non-clinical positions. Those looking to apply during the “New Year, New Career” virtual hiring event can chat one-on-one with CHKD’s talent team. Officials say they are looking to fill several positions including:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation

The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97

NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to conduct monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test. These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency. The alert will be active for an hour after...
NORFOLK, VA

