talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Plains Commercial Negotiates Sale of Monroe Manor in Jay, Oklahoma
JAY, Okla. — Plains Commercial has arranged the sale of Monroe Manor, a seniors housing community in Jay, a small city in the northeast corner of Oklahoma. Monroe Manor is a 1960s vintage skilled nursing facility licensed for 98 beds that was expanded in the early 1990s. The seller...
ozarksfn.com
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage marijuana sales tax in hands of voters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will decide whether the city adds a local tax on marijuana sales. City council members approved a measure for the April ballot which addresses the issue. It would charge a 3% tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana in city limits. That would be...
koamnewsnow.com
City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information
Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City files lawsuit in land dispute
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The City of Webb City has filed a lawsuit over disputed land in the centennial retail park. It’s connected to a deal in 2020 where a company called, 3rd Row Entertainment promised to build a movie theater and restaurant on a 20-acre tract of land within 12 months.
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel […]
koamnewsnow.com
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove Schools seek $87.2 million bond issue to build new high school
GROVE, Okla. — Overcrowding issues are prompting Grove school leaders to seek an $87.2 million bond issue in April to build a new high school. “Additional classrooms were added to our high school in 2011, but it was only a band-aid to our problem,” said Superintendent Pat Dobson.
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami students to serve as interns at Integris hospital
MIAMI, Okla — Intergris Health Miami Hospital is hosting its third class of high school interns. Seven Miami High School students are part of a 16-week program operated by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital. “It is a competitive opportunity,” said Elsie Grover, INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital administrative project manager in...
WIBW
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Former Bentonville finance manager sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A former Northwest Arkansas finance manager was sentenced to prison Thursday, Jan. 12 for tax evasion.
933kwto.com
Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West
A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
KYTV
Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.
koamnewsnow.com
KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
