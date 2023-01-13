ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
cleveland19.com

Suspects break into Euclid car dealership

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects remain on the loose after breaking into a car dealership earlier this month. Euclid police said on Jan. 14, the suspects threw a rock through a window at Spitzer Honda in the 900 block of E. 200th Street. The broken window then gave the...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
cleveland19.com

Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
