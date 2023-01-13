Read full article on original website
Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
Suspects break into Euclid car dealership
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects remain on the loose after breaking into a car dealership earlier this month. Euclid police said on Jan. 14, the suspects threw a rock through a window at Spitzer Honda in the 900 block of E. 200th Street. The broken window then gave the...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
‘It’s the killer’: Man confessed to Cleveland Heights murder in 911 call, police said
Cleveland Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 43-year-old woman.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police source says
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police source confirmed to 19 News that one man died and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 19-year-old Abraham Thomas Jr. was pronounced dead...
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light
Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the...
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Man tries to lure Mayfield Heights elementary students into car, police say
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights Police confirmed the search is on for the man who tried to lure two Lander Elementary students into his car as they were walking home from school. The man approached the students in the area of Bellingham Road and Ascot Road at approximately...
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
Cleveland Shooting Leaves 4 Individuals Dead on the Spot; Another Person Died, and an 8-Year-Old in Critical Condition
A house shooting occurs in Cleveland, Ohio, last January 16, 2023. Cleveland police reported that on Friday, they were informed that five people had been shot at a residence in the Brooklyn Centre district, a few miles south of the city center. According to police, three people—two adults and a...
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
$5 million bond set for suspect accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting
CLEVELAND — 41-year-old Martin Muniz, who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly Cleveland shooting that claimed the lives of four people and wounded an 8-year-old girl, made his first court appearance in the case Tuesday morning where a judge set bond at $5 million. “The defendant...
