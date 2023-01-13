The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that took place last October in Lake Isabella. On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, Daniel Robert Gregory, was transported from the scene to the hospital and later died on Oct. 14.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO