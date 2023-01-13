Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Jan. 17
Occurred at W Drummond Av/N Jessica St. Cellular E911 Call: Report of reckless/possble UI white Nissan. Altima/LS EB Drummond. . Disposition: Unable To Locate. Occurred on S Mahan St. RP stating 2 subs are arguing inside vehicle in front of his res/white 4d. . Disposition:. Checks Ok. 01:17 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Over the Hill Track Club seeks new president
The OTHTC (Over the Hill Track Club) is in need of a president in order to continue operating. The OTHTC is a local hiking/running/walking club for all ages, and has been in existence since 1974. The annual membership meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24. For details, please see www.othtc.com (there...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider SARCs
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider approving the district 2022-23 school accountability report cards. State law requires all public schools receiving state funding to prepare and distribute SARCs. The board will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Second suspect sought in connection of Lake Isabella murder
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that took place last October in Lake Isabella. On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, Daniel Robert Gregory, was transported from the scene to the hospital and later died on Oct. 14.
Comments / 0