ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico man pleads guilty for defrauding over $1 million from COVID-19 assistance programs

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnlSy_0kE1K0Aa00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration by obtaining over $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for two defunct companies.

According to court documents, Kortney T. Kelley, 45, filed at least four fraudulent applications for PPP loans on behalf of his two non-operational companies throughout 2020 and 2021. As part of these loan applications, Kelley claimed that the two companies employed more than 140 workers and paid out over $220,000 in monthly payroll expenses. In reality, the defunct companies had no employees. Kelley also submitted forged tax returns and documentation to back up his false claims.

Kelley spent at least $142,711 in loan proceeds at casinos and transferred at least $834,077 from the loans into his personal brokerage accounts.

Man arrested in connection to 2017 Loudoun County arson after new DNA evidence discovered

Kelley also defrauded other COVID-19-related assistance programs. He submitted a separate fraudulent application under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program on behalf of one of his defunct companies and received $10,000 into the business’s bank account. Kelley also submitted fraudulent claims to the Virginia Employment Commission for unemployment benefits, stating that he was laid off from his job as a sales manager at a company he exclusively owned.

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man faces 20 years in prison in COVID-19 funds fraud scheme

A Henrico man filed applications for PPP loans for two companies that he owned, and obtained more than $1.1 million through the federal program. One problem: the companies were defunct. That’ll get you some serious jail time. Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years after pleading guilty this week...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Henrico man dies in fatal shooting, suspect in custody

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that killed one man. On Tuesday, Jan. 15 just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at the residence, they...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

New VCU Health program to offer care at home for patients with acute needs

VCU Health has launched Home Hospital, a program that allows patients to receive acute, hospital-level care from within the comfort of their home. VCU Health is the first healthcare system with a hospital-at-home program in Central Virginia. “Patient-centered care is at the heart of everything we do,” said Michael Roussos,...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy