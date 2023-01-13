ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Driver hospitalized after truck goes off road, ends up in Cass County pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital after a crash this weekend that left his pickup truck submerged in a pond in rural Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash just after 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road, east of M-62, in Wayne Township, near Dowagiac.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy