Busy street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood closing for a day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A section of Paterson Street is closing for a day. Paterson Street between Rose and Burdick streets in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will close Thursday, Jan. 19, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The closure is for a water service renewal. Drivers will...
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Stray bullet hits gas line, leads to evacuation of some residents in Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI—Some Kalamazoo residents had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon after a stray gunshot struck a nearby home’s natural gas line. Officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, to the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane after reports of gunfire, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
Driver hospitalized after truck goes off road, ends up in Cass County pond
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital after a crash this weekend that left his pickup truck submerged in a pond in rural Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash just after 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road, east of M-62, in Wayne Township, near Dowagiac.
12-year-old who allegedly tried to start fire at Kalamazoo County school may face charges
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police are requesting charges against a 12-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to start a fire at a Kalamazoo-area school building. No one was injured in the incident Monday morning. A 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy was taken Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 16, the...
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
WWMTCw
Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
Woman charged with murdering next-door neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, MI - A woman is charged with murdering her next-door neighbor last week in a Benton Harbor apartment, police said. Officers responded to reports of an assault around 12:11 p.m., Jan. 10 on the third floor of the high rise apartments at 300 River Terrace Drive, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety in a release.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A Southwest Michigan woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on M-60 south of Yankee Street at 6:43 p.m., according to a news release. Police...
Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
