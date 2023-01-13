'Getting Marv ready for his Heisman': Ohio State football fans react to Brian Hartline promotion

Brian Hartline will lead Ohio State's offense in 2023.

The Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator was officially promoted to offensive coordinator Friday, replacing Kevin Wilson, who took the head coaching job at Tulsa.

Justin Frye was also named as Ohio State's run game coordinator, while Keenan Bailey was officially named the team's tight ends coach.

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

Hartline's impression has already been felt on Ohio State's offense, developing first-round draft picks like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

And now with Hartline running the offense, along with head coach Ryan Day, fans are excited.

Here's how people reacted to Ohio State's latest promotion.

The Foundation's founder called Brian Hartline's promotion 'well deserved'

Here's why one thinks Brian Hartline's promotion is well deserved

What will Brian Hartline's promotion mean for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

An Ohio State player is ready to see what the opening drive will be like with Brian Hartline calling shots

A former Ohio State defensive back offered Brian Hartline his congratulations

Even Miami Dolphins fans are excited for Ohio State's newest offensive coordinator

Fans can't help but think what could be next for Brian Hartline

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts