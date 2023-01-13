'Getting Marv ready for his Heisman': Ohio State football fans react to Brian Hartline promotion
Brian Hartline will lead Ohio State's offense in 2023.
The Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator was officially promoted to offensive coordinator Friday, replacing Kevin Wilson, who took the head coaching job at Tulsa.
Justin Frye was also named as Ohio State's run game coordinator, while Keenan Bailey was officially named the team's tight ends coach.
Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters
Hartline's impression has already been felt on Ohio State's offense, developing first-round draft picks like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.
And now with Hartline running the offense, along with head coach Ryan Day, fans are excited.
Here's how people reacted to Ohio State's latest promotion.
The Foundation's founder called Brian Hartline's promotion 'well deserved'
Here's why one thinks Brian Hartline's promotion is well deserved
What will Brian Hartline's promotion mean for Marvin Harrison Jr.?
An Ohio State player is ready to see what the opening drive will be like with Brian Hartline calling shots
A former Ohio State defensive back offered Brian Hartline his congratulations
Even Miami Dolphins fans are excited for Ohio State's newest offensive coordinator
Fans can't help but think what could be next for Brian Hartline
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
- Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
- Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
- Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
- Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
- Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
- Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Comments / 0