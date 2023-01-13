Good Luck Cafe's named Best Menudo in World, reminding El Pasoans where to get a good bowl

Good Luck Cafe in Central El Paso got extra accolades this week that reminded El Pasoans where they can get a great bowl of menudo.

The restaurant, at 3813 Alameda Ave., was recently named Best Menudo in the World by the foodie website www.tasteatlas.com. The restaurant has been voted Best of the Border several times and has framed plaques on the wall dating back to 2007. The server's T-shirts say the restaurant was established in 1968.

A couple of days after the latest kudos, the small diner with mostly booths and some tables had a steady line of customers outside. The aroma of what was to come wafted through the cool air as strangers became friendly, talking naturally about the attributes of a good menudo, from spicy heat to the need for toasted bread for dipping.

Once inside, most wanted to order a big bowl of menudo, which turns out to be a rimmed bowl filled to the edge and on the verge of spilling for under $9. The chile sauce is hot in temperature, but not really spicy and with a rich red color. (Added plus: It has no obnoxious red pepper flakes to get stuck in your teeth.)

What stands out, however, is the ratio of honeycomb tripe pieces to hominy, about 80% to 90% stomach lining. The tripe strips are quite big, but they've been cooked well, so they can easily be cut with a spoon and are not overly chewy.

Top it with the diced onion and a splash of lime and you know why many Hispanics start their weekends with a big bowl. And at Good Luck, which people already seem to know, you can bring your big pot and order it go.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday; closed Wednesday. And don't get confused with another cafe with Lucky in the name about a block away.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.