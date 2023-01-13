ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Good Luck Cafe's named Best Menudo in World, reminding El Pasoans where to get a good bowl

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmgXs_0kE1JZlj00

Good Luck Cafe in Central El Paso got extra accolades this week that reminded El Pasoans where they can get a great bowl of menudo.

The restaurant, at 3813 Alameda Ave., was recently named Best Menudo in the World by the foodie website www.tasteatlas.com. The restaurant has been voted Best of the Border several times and has framed plaques on the wall dating back to 2007. The server's T-shirts say the restaurant was established in 1968.

A couple of days after the latest kudos, the small diner with mostly booths and some tables had a steady line of customers outside. The aroma of what was to come wafted through the cool air as strangers became friendly, talking naturally about the attributes of a good menudo, from spicy heat to the need for toasted bread for dipping.

Once inside, most wanted to order a big bowl of menudo, which turns out to be a rimmed bowl filled to the edge and on the verge of spilling for under $9. The chile sauce is hot in temperature, but not really spicy and with a rich red color. (Added plus: It has no obnoxious red pepper flakes to get stuck in your teeth.)

What stands out, however, is the ratio of honeycomb tripe pieces to hominy, about 80% to 90% stomach lining. The tripe strips are quite big, but they've been cooked well, so they can easily be cut with a spoon and are not overly chewy.

Top it with the diced onion and a splash of lime and you know why many Hispanics start their weekends with a big bowl. And at Good Luck, which people already seem to know, you can bring your big pot and order it go.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday; closed Wednesday. And don't get confused with another cafe with Lucky in the name about a block away.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds

EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New York City Mayor Adams tours El Paso Sunday, meets with local leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New York City Mayor Adams visited El Paso this weekend to see the border and migrant situation firsthand. Adams met with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and other local officials Sunday, to see how the migrant crisis has been affecting the local community and what processes they are […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, rainy, windy day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Expect a high of 55 degrees today with some rain and windy conditions, so make sure to bundle up and grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️. However, tomorrow we will begin to dry out but with some cooler temperatures in...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy