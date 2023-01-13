Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon.

It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.”

According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department , a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where the car got stuck.

Miller said officers with Richland PD and first responders with the Richland Fire Department responded to the scene. A tow truck was also called.

Miller said an initial investigation showed the driver had a suspended drivers license and was ticketed for driving with one. A check of her record also showed she had a warrant out of Spokane, but since it was non-extraditable, she was not arrested.

The woman left the scene a short time later.

Later, authorities reported they discovered a handgun inside the car. Due to a court order, investigators said the driver was not allowed to have possession of a gun and the vehicle was impounded.

Authorities said the investigation into the Richland crash is ongoing.

