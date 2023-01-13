ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zqc3_0kE1JVEp00

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon.

It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.”

According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department , a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where the car got stuck.

Miller said officers with Richland PD and first responders with the Richland Fire Department responded to the scene. A tow truck was also called.

Miller said an initial investigation showed the driver had a suspended drivers license and was ticketed for driving with one. A check of her record also showed she had a warrant out of Spokane, but since it was non-extraditable, she was not arrested.

The woman left the scene a short time later.

Later, authorities reported they discovered a handgun inside the car. Due to a court order, investigators said the driver was not allowed to have possession of a gun and the vehicle was impounded.

Authorities said the investigation into the Richland crash is ongoing.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

More than a dozen DUI arrests in Tri-Cities over the weekend, including several DUI crashes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to the Benton County Jail Roster, there were more than a dozen arrests for DUI over the holiday weekend. In the Tri-Cities, we’ve seen several cases of driving under the influence where people damaged property with their cars. Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said when there are special weekends, for example, Friday the 13th...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Major Richland route open after suspected DUI crash

RICHLAND, Wash. – All lanes of George Washington Way have reopened after a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning. Authorities opened the road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. It had been closed since the crash between Bradley Boulevard through Lee Boulevard. Officers with the Richland Police Department responded to the scene of the suspected DUI crash around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Charges are being filed in jail riot

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance

PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy