Montegut, LA

Former Montegut minister charged with two counts of rape

By Colin Campo, The Courier
 4 days ago

A former minister at a Montegut church has been arrested on two counts of first-degree rape in connection with allegations that date back to 1994, authorities said Friday.

Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he was released after posting $200,000 bail pending a court appearance, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

In interviews with detectives, Naquin denied the allegations, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office began an investigation Jan. 5 after at least two people alleged Naquin had raped them in 1994, according to the release.

In response to questions from the Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet, a Sheriff's Office spokesman confirmed those making the allegations were under 15 years old at the time they say the incidents occurred. The spokesman would not confirm other details, including the gender of those alleging the rapes and the name of the church where Naquin was a clergy member.

"Investigators completed extensive interviews with each victim, as well as completing additional interviews with several witnesses connected to the cases," the news release says. "Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Naquin served as a clergyman during the time frame of the allegations at a local church in the Montegut area."

More local news: Authorities recover body of man believed to have jumped from Dularge Overpass in Houma

More: Police arrest two on murder charges in connection with separate shootings in Thibodaux

At the end of the interviews, detectives found information and evidence the Sheriff's Office claims substantiate the allegations and obtained warrants Naquin's arrest.

Detectives found Naquin at his home in Montegut on Thursday and took him to the Sheriff's Office for questioning, the agency says.

"Detectives interviewed Naquin, who admitted to knowing the victims but denied the allegations, before invoking his right to an attorney," according to the release.

Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"Our agency Investigators are continuing to work through this very difficult and disturbing investigation," Soignet said in the release. "One of the major concerns is to determine whether or not any additional victims are present and to deal with that circumstance accordingly."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Former Montegut minister charged with two counts of rape

