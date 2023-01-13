ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did a tornado touch down in Thomson, Georgia on Thursday? Here's what we know

By Kim Luciani, Augusta Chronicle
Thursday's severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes and at least 7 people were killed as extreme weather made its way across the Southeast.

A confirmed tornado reportedly killed six in Autuaga County, Alabama and one person died in Jackson, Georgia after a tree fell on a vehicle during a severe storm.

Much of the Augusta area was under a tornado warning Thursday afternoon and social media was abuzz with photos and videos of a possible tornado in the Thomson area.

Did a tornado touch down in Thomson Thursday?

On Friday morning, a survey team from the National Weather Service found tornado damage along the Warren and McDuffie County border. According to the weather service, tree damage in the area indicates a preliminary tornado rating of EF1.

What was the worst and strongest tornado in Georgia?

On the morning of April 6, 1936, an F4 tornado killed at least 203 and injured 934 in Gainesville.

Are tornadoes rare in Georgia and what part of the state gets the most twisters?

The entire state of Georgia is prone to tornadoes, as indicated on the NWS map below, showing tornadoes from 1950-2014.

What months are tornado season in Georgia?

The most active months in Georgia for both severe storms and tornados are March, April and May.

Tornado watch vs warning

Tornado Watch means be prepared. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning means take action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

