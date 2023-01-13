ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama women's basketball two leading scorers are 'game-time decisions' ahead of Ole Miss

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMTZN_0kE1JKm400

Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry gave an update on injuries to the team's two leading scorers before the team's matchup with Ole Miss.

Both Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams were injured in last Sunday's win over Auburn. Davis left late in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on her right ankle. Abrams left the game after the first quarter and was seen after the game using crutches.

Davis and Abrams will both be "game-time decisions" for the Crimson Tide matchup against Ole Miss (16-2) on Sunday (4 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Crimson Tide will also be without JaMya Mingo-Young who has missed the last three games due to personal reasons.

"I do not have a timetable on JaMya," Curry said. "I know with (Brittany) and (Megan) we are taking it day-to-day and it'll be a game-time decision."

Davis is leading the team with 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and has scored 20 points in back-to-back games. Abrams is second on the with 8.2 points per game while coming off the bench for the majority of the season. Abrams was a four-year starter but has taken on a new role this season.

KARLY WEATHERS:Get to know Alabama women's basketball freshman Karly Weathers, potential star in the making

HANNAH BARBER:Alabama women's basketball Hannah Barber gives the Crimson Tide a player-coach at guard

Without the duo, the Crimson Tide will lean on its other seven players that average at least five points a game. That group is led by Aaliyah Nye (8.2 ppg) and Hannah Barber (7.6).

"I think we've been in that situation some this year already with Karly being out, with Aaliyah being out. I think this team no matter what we're faced with, someone else always steps up," Curry said. "I guarantee you that this group will rise to the challenge, that part of the game right now."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The junior has been at the Capstone for three seasons and has seen time in 24 games. He's recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and has seen time in the running back position with seven rushing attempts for 16 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season

BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
FOX8 News

University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGHP) — A player on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is being charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the Crimson Tide, is facing a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
truecrimedaily

Univ. of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder after 23-year-old mom is fatally shot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TCD) -- Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old Birmingham woman was fatally shot over the weekend as she sat in a car. According to WVTM-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a man flagged down a University of Alabama Police officer at Bryant-Denny Stadium's Walk of Champions and said the passenger in his car, Jamea Harris, had been shot and killed. The driver reportedly said he returned fire and struck one of the suspects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy