Oglethorpe County, GA

GBI agents charge 80-year-old man with having child porn in Oglethorpe County

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
An 80-year-old Oglethorpe County man remained in jail without bond Friday following his arrest on possessing child pornography.

The suspect, who lives south of Colbert, was arrested Wednesday by agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI reported Friday that the suspect is charged with attempting to possess child porn, two counts of distributing child porn and three counts of possessing child porn.

The suspect came under investigation after the GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding his online possession of the child abuse material, officers said. Agents went to his home with a search warrant, but officers did not disclose what all was seized.

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. He remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

