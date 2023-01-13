ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

BEIJING – For the first time in decades, China has fewer people than it did at the start of last year, according to official figures released Tuesday. The world's most populous country has worried for years about an aging population's effect on the economy and society, but the population was not expected to go into decline for almost a decade.
What next for Brazil? Inside the 20 January Guardian Weekly

Brazil’s political temperature may have dipped slightly in the days since far-right extremists stormed the presidential palace in Brasília, but the threat to the nation’s democracy remains high. In his artwork for this week’s cover, illustrator Ben Hickey wanted to show the chaotic nature of the protests....
Why California’s climate change and housing crises hit women hardest

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. While Californians are well aware that the Golden State is struggling to solve its affordable housing crisis and mitigate the impacts of climate change, most are unlikely to think of these battles as gender equality problems. But that would be a mistake, says Nancy Cohen, the president and founder of the Gender Equity Policy Institute, an organization launched in 2021 to study how policy proposals would affect women and others systematically disadvantaged by discrimination and structural inequality.
