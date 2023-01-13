ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee accused of stealing dozens of artifacts, selling to shops

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivGcC_0kE1Io5x00

NEW BEDFORD- — A former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee is facing charges of stealing dozens of artifacts from the 119-year-old museum.

Robert M. Burchell, 42, is facing charges of larceny from a building after allegedly lifting items valued at over $75,000.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Burchell, who was employed at the museum for the past two years, stole dozens of pocket-sized items from the museum before selling them to local artifacts and pawn shops. The DA’s office says a shop owner in West Bridgewater who bought some of Burchell’s items alerted police the artifacts may have been stolen.

Some of the items have not been returned to the museum yet.

Burchell was arraigned on larceny charges in New Bedford District Court on January 6. Burchell will next appear in court on January 31.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspects steal nearly $5,000 worth of beauty products from Stoughton store; police investigating

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty products from a beauty store in Stoughton. Police say the two suspects took nearly $5,000 worth of items at Ulta, and the company has now opened an investigation into other potential thefts by the duo at their Taunton and Cranston, Rhode Island locations.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 Arlington men facing charges in connection with alleged home improvement scam

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Three Arlington men are facing charges in connection with a home improvement scam after police say they bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars. Peter Gilheney, 21, of Quincy, was arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court on charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identification, malicious destruction of property, and larceny by false pretenses, while 18-year-old Richard Gilheney, of Randolph, and 18-year-old Patrick Gilheney, of Quincy, were arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of property and larceny by false pretenses, according to the Arlington Police Department.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge

BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Framingham Police searching for missing woman

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 teen boys arrested on MBTA bus after fleeing scene of Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Two teenage boys were arrested on an MBTA bus after police say they fled the scene of a stabbing in downtown Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. spoke with the victim who said the suspected attackers had taken off on foot in the direction of Temple Place, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy