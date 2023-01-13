Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
kalb.com
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
kalb.com
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
kalb.com
Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old was arrested following a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Fred Loop in Alexandria on Jan. 16. The Alexandria Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man in a home with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not life-threatening.
kalb.com
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused. Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile....
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
kalb.com
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB/LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies rescued a hunter involved a tree stand accident in Natchitoches Parish on Jan. 14. Authorities were notified around 3:25 p.m. about an injured hunter who fell from his...
beauregardnews.com
Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023. Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight. Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41,...
kalb.com
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
kalb.com
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Julie Larcart Benjamin - Golden...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen. According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton
Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
Comments / 0