Sulphur, LA

kalb.com

RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old was arrested following a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Fred Loop in Alexandria on Jan. 16. The Alexandria Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man in a home with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not life-threatening.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused. Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile....
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB/LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies rescued a hunter involved a tree stand accident in Natchitoches Parish on Jan. 14. Authorities were notified around 3:25 p.m. about an injured hunter who fell from his...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash

A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023. Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight. Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton

Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

