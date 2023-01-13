ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Click10.com

Police investigating after body found floating off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m. The body was floating near...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami

MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Davie police urging safety after increase of gun theft from unlocked doors

DAVIE, Fla. – Police are urging public safety after video surveillance was released Tuesday of a thief stealing a gun from an unlocked car door in the town of Davie. This has been a common occurrence in South Florida and officials say that unlocked doors have led to an increase in gun theft, which has caused more violence.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Car shot up in Miami with 2 people inside

MIAMI – Authorities are searching for a shooter after a car was riddled with bullets in Miami. Miami police said there were two people inside the car when it was fired upon. It happened along Northeast 71st Street and 2nd Avenue on Monday night. The two people inside the...
MIAMI, FL

