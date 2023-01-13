Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police investigating after body found floating off Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m. The body was floating near...
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami
MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspect who shot and killed 24-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder. On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound. Pierre was transported to a hospital where he...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for 80-year-old woman missing from Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for an 80-year-old woman. Nilia Casas was found by police, Tuesday afternoon. She was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community, Monday night. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
Click10.com
3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
NBC Miami
Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill
A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with...
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after he was caught on video stabbing gas station clerk
MIAMI (WSVN) - Terrifying moments for a Mobil gas station clerk were caught on camera, when police say a man attacked him over a stolen drink and a pack of cigarettes. It happened in the area of 570 NW 79th St., just after 1 p.m., Monday. According to the arrest...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian killed after being struck by cargo train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after Florida East Coast Railway cargo train struck and killed a pedestrian in Dania Beach on Monday. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies received a report of a crash around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Griffin Road...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Homestead; FHP probe possible link to shots fired on SR 826
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead neighborhood was rattled by gunfire, leaving a man dead and sending three other people to the hospital, as authorities investigate a possible link between the barrage of bullets and another incident along the Palmetto Expressway. Homestead Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units...
Click10.com
Pair of unrelated domestic shootings under investigation in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It was a busy 24 hours for police in Miami Gardens after investigating two separate shootings that occurred just blocks apart. The end result, officers said, were two un-related domestic disputes. One of the incidents happened overnight near a Valero gas station on Northwest 7th...
cw34.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
cw34.com
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
Click10.com
Davie police urging safety after increase of gun theft from unlocked doors
DAVIE, Fla. – Police are urging public safety after video surveillance was released Tuesday of a thief stealing a gun from an unlocked car door in the town of Davie. This has been a common occurrence in South Florida and officials say that unlocked doors have led to an increase in gun theft, which has caused more violence.
Click10.com
Car shot up in Miami with 2 people inside
MIAMI – Authorities are searching for a shooter after a car was riddled with bullets in Miami. Miami police said there were two people inside the car when it was fired upon. It happened along Northeast 71st Street and 2nd Avenue on Monday night. The two people inside the...
