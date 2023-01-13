Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Community demands justice for man who died after LAPD shocked him with Taser 6 times
LOS ANGELES - Family and friends of Keenan Anderson who gathered with community members in front of Los Angeles City Hall had one simple message Tuesday — he didn't deserve to die. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody after he...
foxla.com
LA Council members want to create Unarmed Response Office following deaths from LAPD encounters
LOS ANGELES - Three City Council members sought Tuesday to expedite creation of an Office of Unarmed Response following the recent deaths of three men in encounters with Los Angeles Police Department officers. The council asked for reports in October on creating the office, which seeks to streamline efforts to...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
foxla.com
FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: LAPD announces arrest of suspect in deadly South LA street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to announce the arrest of an Orange County man in New Mexico for the death of nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, who was killed during a street takeover in South LA Christmas night. Two suspects remain at large.
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
foxla.com
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
foxla.com
Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 47-year-old Orange County man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach Monday, authorities in Southern California said. Officials with the Seal Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.
foxla.com
Family of OC public defender found dead in Mexico accuses local authorities of poor communication
LOS ANGELES - The family of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary said they've been "devastated" by the lack of communication from local authorities, and will be conducting their own independent investigation because of the "insufficiency" of the official investigation.
foxla.com
2nd child dies from injuries in South LA hit-and-run crash; suspect at large
LOS ANGELES - A second child involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of his brother in South Los Angeles last week has died from his injuries. Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, passed away Monday morning, his family announced via a GoFundMe. "The doctors did everything they could to...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
foxla.com
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the...
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
foxla.com
LASD detective dies in Carson after medical emergency while driving
CARSON, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while driving home from a work assignment in Carson, according to authorities. It happened just after 10 p.m. near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the...
foxla.com
KTLA.com
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police. It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way. According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to...
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
Police seeking suspect in deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police today as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build.
