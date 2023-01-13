ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 47-year-old Orange County man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach Monday, authorities in Southern California said. Officials with the Seal Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police. It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way. According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

