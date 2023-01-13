Read full article on original website
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Former Angel Starting Pitcher Trying to Make an MLB Comeback
He hasn't pitched in over a year.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
4 players Knicks must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks, despite their Monday night loss against the Toronto Raptors, are currently in the middle of a solid, bounce back campaign built mostly off of their torrid stretch to begin December. The addition of Jalen Brunson has been immense, and Julius Randle is even posting comparable numbers to that of his All-Star campaign in 2021. As a result, the Knicks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference – good enough for an outright playoff berth if the season were to end today.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal
While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
Yardbarker
False report surrounding Kemba Walker causes drama overseas
Kemba Walker may not be as relevant as he once was in the public eye, but he was recently making global waves. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Walker is focusing on securing an NBA contract after it was reported over the weekend that the four-time All-Star was heading to the EuroLeague.
