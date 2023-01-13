TSA officers already have caught 3 guns at the Philly airport this year – after nabbing a record number in 2022

Read full article on original website
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
phillyvoice.com
Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts
Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police
A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition
The staffing shortage that plagued Philadelphia police in 2022 seems likely to continue this year despite multiple police academy graduations expected in 2023. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city is working to bring recruits in and have them trained as soon as possible to bolster the Philadelphia Police Department.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls split from group to rob female victim in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Woman shot in leg while in rideshare car: Sources
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot while in a rideshare car Saturday near Center City, police say. The incident happened on the Vine Street Expressway just after midnight.Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to a hospital by a private car. The woman is in stable condition and officials say she will be okay.A Lyft spokesperson released a statement Saturday night about the incident."The behavior described is terrifying. We are working to get in touch with the driver and rider to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation."No arrests have been made, and officials haven't recovered any weapons.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
Philadelphia’s last horse-and-carriage company relocates horses, plans to reopen
The only remaining horse-drawn carriage tour company in Philadelphia says it plans to be back in business this spring, despite conflicting reports on social media. However, there are a few steps the company will have to take to reopen.
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
phillyvoice.com
Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties
Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus. The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion.
