After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
APPROVED: Habit Burger Grill’s Coming Soon to Hamilton, NJ
Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting. The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton...
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey
My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area
A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler. Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Downtown Association Selects Greater Trenton’s Bryan Evans as Chairman
The Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) recently announced the appointment of Greater Trenton’s own Bryan Evans as the organization’s Chairman. As a champion for New Jersey’s Capital City with years of experience in economic development, Evans brings a great deal of passion, commitment, and knowledge to his role as TDA’s Board Chair. Evans, who also serves on the boards of The Father Center of New Jersey and United Way of Northern New Jersey, is joined in his new role by a TDA executive committee which includes William “Butch” Osterman, Vice Chair; Anne LaBate, Treasurer; and Cassandra “Cassie” Sanchez, Secretary.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
You Need These Mercer County, NJ Wings For Super Bowl Sunday
When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, wings are always the main event. I know everyone loves their pizzas, buffalo chicken dips, and more, but we all have to admit that the wings are the most essential part of the holiday. If you’re anything like me, you’re more into the...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
Luxury ‘athletic country club’ opening new location in Red Bank, NJ
Life Time Fitness is the ultimate health club across the country and we’re fortunate enough to have 7 of these clubs here in New Jersey. So, let’s add one more!. Life Time Fitness is coming to Red Bank in 2024. I was driving down to Red Bank and...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be performing road restoration on Federal Street in Camden on Wednesday Jan. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with 39th Street. “Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid delays,”...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Online yoga school opens first in-person studio in Hoboken, NJ
A brand new yoga studio has opened in Hoboken and it’s not only new for the town but also for the company. YogaRenew is an online yoga studio that trains new yoga teachers that now expanded to a physical studio in that you can participate in person. According to...
