Trenton, NJ

94.5 PST

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
94.5 PST

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area

A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler. Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton Downtown Association Selects Greater Trenton’s Bryan Evans as Chairman

The Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) recently announced the appointment of Greater Trenton’s own Bryan Evans as the organization’s Chairman. As a champion for New Jersey’s Capital City with years of experience in economic development, Evans brings a great deal of passion, commitment, and knowledge to his role as TDA’s Board Chair. Evans, who also serves on the boards of The Father Center of New Jersey and United Way of Northern New Jersey, is joined in his new role by a TDA executive committee which includes William “Butch” Osterman, Vice Chair; Anne LaBate, Treasurer; and Cassandra “Cassie” Sanchez, Secretary.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
EDISON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be performing road restoration on Federal Street in Camden on Wednesday Jan. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with 39th Street. “Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid delays,”...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

