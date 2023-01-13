Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many

Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hopkins schoolkids raise $300,000 to build a more inclusive playground
CBS News’ Steve Hartman reports students at Glen Lake Elementary in Hopkins raised $300,000 to build an adaptive playground that is inclusive to students with physical disabilities. “It just didn’t seem fair that some kids were just left out,” student Wyatt Feucht said. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
Teacher seeks to expose Black students to possibilities of HBCUs early on
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prepping for college can be a crucial step towards becoming successful, and one Minnesota teacher is pushing Historically Black college and university students to take that next academic step.On this Martin Luther King Day, it's worth remembering that he was, at 15, already a college student, a sociology major at Morehouse University in Atlanta, which is an HBCU.HBCU's date back to the 1800s, places where (amidst segregation and slavery) African-Americans could get the education they deserved.It's a history being learned at St. Peter Claver; the Catholic school sits in the historic Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul. Teacher Araya...
Minnesota Daily
UMN to reacquire medical facilities, build campus hospital
The University of Minnesota announced during a press conference on Thursday its MPact Health Care Innovation vision, which aims to strengthen Minnesota’s health care by making the state a leader in health for future generations. The University is seeking opportunities for partnerships with health systems that will maximize its...
Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
Weekend Picks: Songs and poems to benefit Ukraine; Latin Art in Minnesota; Sounds of Blackness; and more.
If the January blues have got you down, find a pick-me-up in Twin Cities arts and culture. At the White Bear Center for the Arts, hear from six of the Latin artists featured in a yet-to-be-released book by William Gustavo Franklin about Latin arts in Minnesota. This week also marks the beginning of the Out There series at the Walker Art Center, which is always a great reprieve of innovative performance this time of year. On Friday, the legendary Sounds of Blackness visits the Ordway. For poetry fans, head to the Woman’s Club for a one-woman play about Emily Dickinson. Then on Sunday, hear some live jazz music before seeing a documentary about jazz pianist Bill Evans.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
Water Gremlin served with dozens of lawsuits alleging cancer, chronic illness, wrongful death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of lawsuits have just been served against a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution. Water Gremlin has been at the center of several WCCO investigations since 2019, when we learned the White Bear Township plant released elevated and unsafe levels of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical TCE into the air for more than 15 years. The civil lawsuits allege the actions of the company caused cancer, chronic illness, and wrongful death. Several people reporter Jennifer Mayerle has spoken with over the last four years are plaintiffs in the suits.Dave Strong's wife Louise died six years ago."Unusual, rare...
Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter
MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
A new dining district is on the horizon for downtown Minneapolis
As Sherman Associates prepares a $400 million redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis, the local developer says creating a vibrant food and beverage district is top of its mind. The Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates this month announced they've teamed up with local restaurateur and executive chef...
thriftyminnesota.com
Hudson Hot Air Affair – Winter Balloon Festival
Hudson Hot Air Affair, the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest, is an annual event. This years theme is “Experience the Magic”. Even though I’ve yet to actually ride in a hot air balloon, I love to watch them. This is the perfect event for doing just that, watching! The 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair takes place February 3th-5th.
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’
The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found...
Concerns voiced over Sanford’s abortion, transgender care in public meeting over merger
Christopher Snowbeck of the Strib reports, “Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination. … For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients.”
