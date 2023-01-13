ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Facebook is dead unless you post something that does not matter

By Jeffrey Tucker
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DbCK_0kE1HtIZ00

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, it’s been quite a wild ride. Thousands of doctors and scientists have been unbanned and are now speaking. Same with journalists. Accounts that posted against Covid restrictions and mandates are now unthrottled. Brownstone’s account is now at 31K and my own personal reach is up some 175 percent.

Of course, this is also infuriating. When we needed these voices the most was during the biggest attacks on liberty in our lifetime. Now that the powers that be have been forced by public opinion to dial back their oppressions, these voices can speak again. It’s good that the truth is getting out there but imagine the kind of difference it would have made for these 33 months if there had been no blocks on information from the start?

It’s a creepy feeling to know based on disclosures so far that I was certainly throttled. It did not matter what I posted, it got no traction. The censors — meaning certainly the government — learned over time that there might be too much provocation associated with outright bans. Turning down the dial on reach was a better way.

Of course during this entire period, the same platform also invited you to pay for reach. Throw them a few bucks and they will give you some eyeballs. When the money runs out, you are back to where you were. You couldn’t prove the throttling. You just sensed it in your bones but when you complained about it, people would throw it back at you: you just fail to admit that your content is unworthy!

In any case, now we know. There were FBI agents embedded all over the platform. The White House and various deep-state actors were pushing Twitter to censor. After a while, it became the main job of the platform to block reach rather than actually doing what they are supposed to do.

Twitter is quasi-free now but what about the rest?

For years, my Facebook account has been irrelevant to me. I don’t even know why I bother using it at all. We know for sure that Facebook has been subject to the same controls that once affected Twitter. Same goes for LinkedIn and Google, of course. No doubt about that. My typical post sits there with almost no reach at all.

What I’ve not known is whether I’m targeted directly or my account has long been restricted by virtue of keywords and content. As everyone knows, I shifted my life 3 years ago to post entirely about the invasions of life, liberty, and property that commenced in 2020.

I did this not because I wanted to abandon other research projects but rather because Covid became a window into the nefarious works of the ruling class I had long opposed. Plus few others seemed willing to speak out. Most of my own ideological set was predisposed to “leave this subject to the experts” and thus went silent. I went the other direction.

That decision killed my reach on Facebook. There was nothing I could do about it so I decided just to forget it. But this morning, a friend had a great idea. He suggested that I post a cute animal picture with no other comment other than to say it is a test. I did this very thing and posted the following picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKWDs_0kE1HtIZ00

The results: an explosion of reach! Out of nowhere it was like the old Facebook, with comments and conversations and shares, plus many hundreds of likes. Absolutely amazing! At least for me, this test suggests something important. Zuckerberg is surely flagging accounts but the main means of control is content. Say something that means something and your post disappears from feeds. Post something stupid and irrelevant and you can have all the views you want.

Of course Facebook’s business is selling your content in order to sell ads. That’s it, nothing more. But as a tool of state control of the public mind plus surveillance, it is extremely useful to state actors. And in the last three years, it has served this purpose very well. The platform is not dead, contrary to what seemed true, but rather directed toward a particular purpose. It’s not just selling ads. It’s selling an anodyne impression of a neutered public mind.

To be sure, if some website offered a deal to users — you post pics of lunch, cats, and flowers, and we give you ads — and it worked, fine. That’s normal terms of use. That’s not what is going on. Via explicit and implicit pressure, combined with irresponsible management, Facebook turned over its entire business model to government to deploy on behalf of regime interests. The customers and stockholders were the victims.

What applies here is also true for YouTube, Instagram, and all the rest of the mainstream platforms, which constitute the vast swath of social media content in existence. I like the alternative platforms but they are small players by comparison. The freedom and reach we get today on Twitter is beautiful but how long can it last? Is this a brief window that is opened before it shuts again?

Nothing has changed on the rest of them, which means that nothing has changed with regard to the state-directed censorship that took over our lives three years ago. That’s a terrifying reality, and especially so for intellectuals and writers who imagined some years ago that these tools would be a gift for making a difference in the world.

I’m inclined to think that the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter is a fluke — a lucky one to be sure but the strange exception. He should watch his back. The main drive to control the conversation and shape the public mind is still with us: bad actors working to limit criticism of themselves and their policies. It is just as intense now as it was at the height of the lockdowns and drive for universal vaccination.

We’ve never needed the First Amendment more than we do now. And just when it became most necessary, it failed. We should all hope for victory in the lawsuits going on against the government but what does victory mean? Who or what is going to make sure this does not happen again? We still don’t have a clear answer to that but it is the burning question especially since it is all still happening right under our noses.

And many people are okay with that and just want to believe that all anyone really cares about are cute pictures of animals.

Jeffrey A. Tucker is founder and president of the Brownstone Institute. He is also senior economics columnist for Epoch Times, author of 10 books, including “Liberty or Lockdown,” and thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press. He speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture. Republished from the Brownstone Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
Futurism

Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths

Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
webnewsobserver.com

Is it love or attachment? Know the difference

We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z

Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
Rabih Hammoud

What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?

If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Dealing with Defensive and Aggressive People

Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
BBC

Cost of living: The young people saving money by going sober

With the cost of living crisis, the price of alcohol has increased along with so many other products. It's prompted some to turn their backs on boozy weekends and nights out, opting for sobriety over spending. Student Grace Burton says she would spend up to £60 on a night out...
msn.com

Grim facts about death

Slide 1 of 33: By now, you’ve probably already heard the famous Benjamin Franklin quote: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”While paying your taxes may make you wish for the sweet relief of death, the good news is death isn’t all that complicated, after all. And even if shuffling off your mortal coil doesn’t sound like the lightest of topics, humans really have perfected the art of dying. In 2012, BBC reported that about 100 billion people have died in all of the known history of people. To put that into perspective, there’s only about 7.9 billion people alive right now.With all those billions of deaths, people and society have developed a plethora of rituals and rites surrounding death. Odd and bizarre deaths have made the news, as have tragic ones. And a slew of weird and creepy facts about dying have made their rounds on the internet. But you don’t have to be on your deathbed to find this list of strange and peculiar facts about death and dying (excuse the pun) to die for. Related: These wild historic facts sound fake but aren't.
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy