2 alleged catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Yuba County
PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Plumas Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. Officials responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft on Lakeport Way in Plumas Lake early Tuesday morning. Deputies did not find any...
Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man arrested for strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot
A Roseville man was arrested Jan. 11 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store for a report of robbery just before 3 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention officer provided the deputy with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police investigating shooting at “party house”
The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at what police are saying was a short-rental. Investigators are looking into what led to gunshots being fired at an early morning house party being held at a short-term rental in the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Yuba City Home
Home Struck by Possible Drunk Driver on Cooper Avenue. A late-night accident in Yuba City occurred when a suspected drunk driver drove into a residence on January 12. The house’s roof collapsed as a result. The accident occurred along Cooper Avenue near Wilkie Way. Vehicle Struck Pickup, Pushing Both...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Occurs in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Elvas Freeway Accident
Accident Between Two Vehicles Occurs Near N Street Off-Ramp. A two-vehicle freeway accident in Sacramento caused a minor injury on January 13, blocking the slow lane. The collision happened along the Elvas Freeway at the N Street off-ramp around 7:59 a.m. and involved two sedans. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), as well as the Sacramento Police Department, arrived at the scene.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats
FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center. On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash. George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update January 1-8, 2023
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period January 1-8, 2023. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Suspect barricades themselves in home after alleged stabbing
(KTXL) — After allegedly stabbing a person, a suspect barricaded themselves in a residence early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, after receiving an assault call, officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 1000 block of 2nd Street to find a victim with one stab wound. The […]
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Major Injury Accident Involves Big Rig
A major injury accident involving a big rig occurred in Sacramento on January 14 on the freeway. The collision happened along eastbound I-80 at the Norwood Avenue off-ramp around 9:18 a.m. It involved a big rig and sedan, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One...
