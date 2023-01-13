Read full article on original website
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
614now.com
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing today, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is closing its doors at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood tonight but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Sylvester W. Grames
Sylvester William Grames, age 74, of Marysville, formerly of Richwood and Delaware, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Monarch Assisted Living. He passed away peacefully in his recliner with his pet cat, Stinker, on his lap. He was a longtime resident of Richwood Greene where he formed many meaningful acquaintances. A former dish washer at Olive Garden in Dublin, Sylvester truly enjoyed his work there and made many good friends. A sportsfan, he loved watching all types of athletic events on television and especially was a big Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He liked to watch baseball games at Richwood baseball diamond and football at North Union High School. He enjoyed cooking, especially pork chops, steak and sausage gravy. In addition to loving his own cat, he was fond of all animals. He was known for his humility, kindness and caring demeanor. Above all, he knew his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and believed that Jesus died on the cross so that we all can live again in Heaven. He was born November 12, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Sylvester and Anna Vera Lewis Grames. He was preceded in death by a brother, John William Grames and is survived by a niece, Dawn Grames. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. The gathering will include a pizza buffet for those attending. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospets. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
spectrumnews1.com
43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
dayton.com
Clark County’s Rebekah Hardacre crowned 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen
As Clark County resident Rebekah Hardacre was crowned the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen during the annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus on Saturday, she carried on a legacy that began with her mother more than three decades ago. In 1991, Jenny Hardacre was crowned Clark County Fair Queen....
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarch Winter Royalty ‘23
MARYSVILLE – Marysville High School and Early College High Schools both recently announced their Winter Homecoming Royalty for 2023. The coronations will take place on Thursday during the Monarchs’ home wrestling match at MHS and the dance follows Saturday in the MHS Field House from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10. Out-of-district dates must have a form submitted to the office prior to the dance.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC4 Columbus
Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto High
A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway. Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto …. A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Timothy Milton Shoaf
Timothy Milton Shoaf, 75 of Prospect, passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2023 following a 5 year struggle with cancer. His faith in Jesus as his savior gave him confidence that death is temporary, and he had a heavenly home awaiting him. He was born in 1947...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
sciotopost.com
US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year
PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
