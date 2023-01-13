Sylvester William Grames, age 74, of Marysville, formerly of Richwood and Delaware, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Monarch Assisted Living. He passed away peacefully in his recliner with his pet cat, Stinker, on his lap. He was a longtime resident of Richwood Greene where he formed many meaningful acquaintances. A former dish washer at Olive Garden in Dublin, Sylvester truly enjoyed his work there and made many good friends. A sportsfan, he loved watching all types of athletic events on television and especially was a big Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He liked to watch baseball games at Richwood baseball diamond and football at North Union High School. He enjoyed cooking, especially pork chops, steak and sausage gravy. In addition to loving his own cat, he was fond of all animals. He was known for his humility, kindness and caring demeanor. Above all, he knew his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and believed that Jesus died on the cross so that we all can live again in Heaven. He was born November 12, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Sylvester and Anna Vera Lewis Grames. He was preceded in death by a brother, John William Grames and is survived by a niece, Dawn Grames. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. The gathering will include a pizza buffet for those attending. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospets. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO