The next cold front will deliver rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. There will be a brief break of drier weather before a soaking rain moves in this weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Low clouds will thicken overnight as moist, south winds of 5-10mph continue. Some fog could form in nearshore areas, but just low clouds for most inland. Low temperatures will bottom in the upper 60s. Wednesday, some sun will help breed another warm afternoon as high temperatures make it into the upper 70s, even flirting with the 80s in one or two spots. Clouds should increase, especially late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive with the front shortly after sunset. There is a shot at one or two gusty thunderstorms, but significant severe weather is not anticipated.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO