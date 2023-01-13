Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" discussed the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take. Watch live newscasts here. The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athletes' performances.
wbrz.com
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Seimone Augustus will become LSU's first female student-athlete honored with a statue, with the unveiling set to happen on campus Sunday afternoon ahead of the Tigers' game against Auburn. The statue of the LSU legend, WNBA star and Olympic athlete is joining those of Bob Pettit, Shaquille...
wbrz.com
Despite season high in scoring, #13 LSU gymnastics comes up short against #1 Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against the defending national champions and the top team in the country Oklahoma in the team's home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a...
wbrz.com
Seimone Augustus finally immortalized with statue unveiling
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was a long time coming for LSU fans, Tiger women's basketball fans and more importantly Seimone Augustus. One of the most iconic athletes in LSU history, Augustus had her statue unveiled while at the same time becoming the first female athlete to be emblazoned on the school's campus. "Money Mone" joins Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich in the plaza for eternity. Three legends now joined by another.
wbrz.com
No. 5 LSU women's hoops moves to 18-0 with rout of Auburn 84-54
BATON ROUGE - Never a more perfect cap off to a historic day for LSU women's basketball. After the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue, the current Tigers routed Auburn 84-54 in front of the fifth-largest home crowd in program history of 11,475. LSU moves to 18-0 and 6-0 in SEC play.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
wbrz.com
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
wbrz.com
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D recreation
BATON ROUGE - Months ago, the 19th-century shipwreck was a sight to see along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. Now, a 3D prototype designed by a Baton Rouge research and design company is the only way you can see it. "One day, she was no longer...
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
wbrz.com
Missing high school student found safe
BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week. The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High. Collins is...
wbrz.com
Tuesday PM Forecast: quick line of storms expected Wednesday evening
The next cold front will deliver rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. There will be a brief break of drier weather before a soaking rain moves in this weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Low clouds will thicken overnight as moist, south winds of 5-10mph continue. Some fog could form in nearshore areas, but just low clouds for most inland. Low temperatures will bottom in the upper 60s. Wednesday, some sun will help breed another warm afternoon as high temperatures make it into the upper 70s, even flirting with the 80s in one or two spots. Clouds should increase, especially late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive with the front shortly after sunset. There is a shot at one or two gusty thunderstorms, but significant severe weather is not anticipated.
wbrz.com
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not affecting the mudbugs
Crawfish are hot and ready. It's the season many have been waiting for. "The season's looking pretty good. The catch is starting to come up, the fishermen are actually getting started, so we should see a very large influx of crawfish in the area soon," said Elvondae Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel.
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting ex's Baton Rouge home on fire; brazen arson caught on video
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of harassing the mother of his child was arrested after he was seemingly caught on camera pouring gasoline around her home and setting it on fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of the Southmoor Drive home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage, but the homeowner, Breanna Jones, said the fire caused thousands of dollars in damages.
wbrz.com
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and humid until the next front comes through
We will get some sunshine this afternoon and a cold front is coming in tomorrow. Today & Tonight: A few light showers will be in and out this morning. Skies will be cloudy this morning with some sun peeking through this afternoon. High temperatures will be warm, in the upper 70s. Tonight will be muggy with lows in the mid-60s.
wbrz.com
Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette prompts State Police response
LAFAYETTE - An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired on Guilbeau Road shortly after midnight Monday. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and tried to pull them over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop until they reached Marilyn Drive.
wbrz.com
City renaming road after longtime Councilwoman Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE - City officials are renaming a street after longtime East Baton Rouge politician Lorri Burgess, who died three years ago. The city-parish announced it is hosting an official unveiling and block party Saturday for the new signage along Lorri Burgess Avenue, previously East Washington Street. The road runs adjacent to Highland Road and connects it to Dalrymple Drive.
wbrz.com
Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
wbrz.com
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - A classic battle of the bands kicked off a day of celebration and commemoration for reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McKinley and Scotlandville High were drumming up not just school pride, but community pride. "I think it's a very special thing that we're all coming together...
