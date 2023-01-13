Spurs at the Dome, Blayne Tucker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Given San Antonio's unwavering love for the Spurs, it should come as no surprise that a story about the team closing in on an NBA attendance record was the Current 's most-read story of the week.
As of Thursday, the Silver and Black had sold 64,387 tickets to its matchup with Golden State at the Alamodome. We'll know soon whether the franchise actually surpassed the league's attendance record for a regular-season game, but it's a safe bet.
Meanwhile, plenty of people read up on USAA Federal Savings Bank's continued issues with federal regulators, a remembrance of a local music venue owner Blayne Tucker and concerns that city grants won't cover the losses of businesses plagued by construction delays.
Read on to see what else you may have missed.
10. San Antonio small businesses say city grants to cover construction losses don't go far enough
9. Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
8. T.J. Miller, Louis C.K. and Chris D'Elia all to perform in San Antonio despite sexual misconduct claims
7. Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states
6. Report: Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes among the hottest real estate markets in the nation
5. Regulators give San Antonio's USAA Bank another poor review, citing problems with auto loans
4. Texas woman kidnapped after meeting with man she connected with on Bumble dating app
3. San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died
2. New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
1. San Antonio Spurs set to break NBA attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets
