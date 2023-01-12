Read full article on original website
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"Noah KeenerMiami, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?
In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What uniforms the Bills, Dolphins will wear in Wild-Card Round
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will wear during their Week Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
4 bold Dolphins predictions vs. Bills in NFL Wild Card
The Miami Dolphins snuck into the NFL Playoffs after snapping a five-game losing streak with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets. They’re set for a difficult Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and the Dolphins will surely be feeling the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt. With a high-stakes playoff game on the horizon, we’re going to make some bold Dolphins predictions vs. the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Channel 3000
Bills hang on for 34-31 wild card win over Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown...
WGRZ TV
Wild card weekend: Bills survive, advance with win against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It wasn't easy for the Buffalo Bills in their AFC wild card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. In the end, though, they did enough to get the win. A 34-31 victory at Highmark Stadium extended their season by another week, with the opponent, time, and date yet to be determined.
Damar Hamlin supporting Bills from home as team takes on Dolphins in playoffs
Buffalo BIlls defensive back Damar Hamlin plans to be at Highmark Stadium for the team's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, according to The Associated Press.
Capaccio: Dolphins at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats
The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. A win will advance the Bills to the divisional round for the third consecutive season. In order to do that here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats
FOX Sports
Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Vikings lead Giants; Bills edge Dolphins
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend continues Sunday with a highly anticipated triple-header. Currently on FOX, the sixth-seed New York Giants are battling the NFC North champions and third-seed Minnesota Vikings. Earlier, Josh Allen and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills narrowly escaped rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and the seventh-seed...
AFC Wild Card: Bills prepare to meet division-rival Dolphins for the third time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins related his team's third meeting with the Miami Dolphins this season, this time as a playoff game in Orchard Park, to a third date. The Bills know exactly who the Dolphins are, and vice versa, heading into Sunday's game,...
ClutchPoints
Bills Mafia reacts to anxiety inducing Wild Card win vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put themselves and their fans on a rollercoaster of emotions in Sunday’s AFC Wild-Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins at home. But at the end of the day, the Bills let out a huge sigh of relief, with Buffalo surviving a Dolphins squad that did not even have Tua Tagovailoa under center.
