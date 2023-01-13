Brilliant Bingham blitzes Murphy and faces Trump in Masters semi-final
Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters where he will meet Stuart Bingham, who whitewashed Shaun Murphy.
Trump, the 2019 champion trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace. But Trump, who earlier matched the highest break of the week with a 143, delivered a clearance of 107 in the 10th frame to set up a decider.
Hawkins was first to get among the balls but Trump required just one opportunity to take a tense finale with a break of 81, securing his sixth semi-final spot.
“It was a tremendous atmosphere, and certainly up there with the top three I have ever played in or experienced,” said Trump, who came back from 5-3 down to beat Ryan Day in his opening match earlier this week.
“I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down. I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily.
“It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”
The evening’s game was a much more one-sided affair as Bingham, the 2020 Masters champion, outscored Murphy by 596 points to 73. Bingham has had a poor season but had little trouble in beating Kyren Wilson 6-3 in the first round and carried on where he left off, totally dominating with breaks of 128 and 113.
“He was lucky to get nil, how well I played. An unbelievable performance,” he said. “This venue brings the best out of me. Unbelievable crowd. Sorry it was 6-0, early night.”
