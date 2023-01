A Sonoma County couple was arrested on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine in their vehicle with an intent to sell the drug. Brandon Olguin, 26, and Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were pulled over for alleged vehicle code violations on Jan. 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO