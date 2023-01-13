ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

247Sports

Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
NOTRE DAME, IN
According to Sources: Notre Dame's 2023 Defensive Recruiting Class

The Early Signing Period has come and gone for the class of 2023. Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman signed 24 prospects in total. As we did last year, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports spoke with sources Inside the Gug at Notre Dame to get a better idea of what the Fighting Irish coaching staff believes they landed this cycle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Live Updates: Oklahoma State 63, Oklahoma 54

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is entering must-win territory having lost four of its last five games. The Cowboys look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Bedlam rival Oklahoma on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF.
STILLWATER, OK
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion

A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
