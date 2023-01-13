ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH

