Related
Fox 19
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
Suspect accused of sucker-punching smokeshop manager in custody, police say
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
Fox 19
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
Reward increased to $50K in Brittany Stykes murder
The reward for information that leads to a successful arrest and prosecution in the Brittany Stykes homicide from 2013 has increased to $50,00
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday. Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz. Carr has the option to plead out or request a...
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Fox 19
Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
