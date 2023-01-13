ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alabama begins to recover after Thursday's tornadoes

People in Alabama this weekend are mourning and turning to recovery after thunderstorms and tornadoes hit that state and Georgia on Thursday. More than half a dozen people died. Troy Public Radio's Kyle Gassiott joins us now from Montgomery. Kyle, thanks for being with us. KYLE GASSIOTT, BYLINE: Good morning,...
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
