6 Gaston County places to try during Charlotte Restaurant Week

Six Gaston County restaurants will participate during the Winter 2023 edition of Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

The six Gaston County restaurants participating are: The Bottle Tree, Heirloom, Estia's Kouzina, Drift on Lake Wylie and Old Stone Steakhouse, all in Belmont, and Barrister's at the Esquire Hotel in Gastonia. This will be Barrister's first time participating.

A total of 87 restaurants are taking part in the promotion, and also includes eating places in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, and Stanly counties in North Carolina, and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person, although some restaurants do have add-on costs for certain entrees. Tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations are recommended.

“As so many people continue to move into the Charlotte metro area, this is a prime opportunity for them to check out restaurant offerings in their new town or neighborhood,” stated Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “Whether you're a newcomer or not, it's a great way to expand your culinary horizons while spending fun face-time with friends and family.”

Restaurant week began in 2008 as an opportunity for restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners every January and July.

Here are what Gaston County restaurants will offer:

Barrister's

Located at 168 W. Main Ave. Gastonia. Phone: 980-888-1502

$40 per person

First course (choice of one)

Brussels sprouts tossed in cranberry pepper jam and crushed walnuts

Barrister’s Caesar - mixed greens tossed in creamy house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Barrister’s House - mixed greens in truffle balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted sweet potato, sliced apple, Midnight Moon goat cheese, and crushed walnuts

Second course (choice of one)

Grilled bone-in pork chop with mashed sweet potatoes, collard greens, and spiced applesauce

Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken breast served over course-ground yellow corn grits with collard greens and cranberry pepper jam

Pan-seared, skin-on salmon over carrot puree and Masala rice, topped with sunflower seed pesto

Dessert (choice of one)

Warm, dark chocolate brownie served with Tony’s vanilla ice cream and orange caramel topping

Vanilla cheesecake with honey, lemon and ginger crust, topped with berry compote

The Bottle Tree

Located at 102 Davis St., Belmont. Phone: 704-829-8131

$45 per person

Appetizer (choice of one)

Brisket Empanadas - mushrooms, local chevre, apple mole

Turkish Watusi Meatballs - sorghum muhammara, tahini sauce, fried onion, pistachios, buttermilk naan

Nashville Shrimp Buns – house-made hot sauce, pickled veggies, bao bun

Delhi Fish N Chips - Grouper pakora, papadam, cilantro yogurt crema, blatjang

Pumpkin Hummus - roasted heirloom blend, house everything focaccia, goat cheese, chermoula

Greens & Blue Cheese Salad - Second Hills farms greens, candied pecans, red onion, fig vinaigrette

Entre

Char Siu Pork Loin - roasted tenderloin, cabbage rolls, red kuri, squash brulée

Seared Scallops & Shrimp Paella Negre - Carolina Gold rice, saffron aioli, roasted red bell peppers

Smoked Tandoori Half Chicken - fideo biryani, carrot raita, apricots

8 oz. Flat Iron - chargrilled, salsa verde, sweet potato, poblano gratin

Lebanese Moussaka - eggplant, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, Sea Island peas, bechamel, feta

Flounder Picatta - pan fried, caper lemon sauce, parsnip puree, fried Brussels

Bison Osso Bucco Ramen ($10 supplement) - Hen of the Woods, corn, onion, sun noodles, tiger cry egg

Dessert (choice of one)

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Duke's Chocolate Cake - with grenache

Key Lime Pie

Drift on Lake Wylie

Located at 315-M Lanyard Lane, Belmont, near South Carolina state line off South New Hope Road. Phone: 980-351-0111

$45 per person

Appetizer (choice of one)

Shrimp Cocktail – citrus & Old Bay boiled jumbo Gulf white shrimp, fresh-grated horseradish cocktail sauce, Carolina white sauce, charred lemon

Burrata Stracciatella – pickled strawberries, tomato concasse, frisée, grilled baguette, balsamic reduction

Lake House Salad – greens, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, bacon, cucumbers, carrots, creamy garlic dressing

Lobster Bisque – Maine lobster, citrus crème fraiche, lobster broth, chili oil

Caesar Salad - Parmesan, red chili flake croutons, white anchovies

Lump Crab Cakes ($5 supplement) – Aleppo pepper beurre blanc, squid ink tuille, chili oil

Entrée (choice of one)

Bone-In Pork Chop – 14-day dry-aged heritage pork, roasted Brussels sprouts, Bourbon & pancetta pork jus

Braised Lamb Pappardelle – roasted mushrooms, braised cipollini onions, blistered grape tomatoes, wilted arugula, brown butter & madeira lamb jus

Wester Ross Salmon – crispy skin, grilled asparagus, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo pepper beurre blanc, tobiko caviar

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast - creamed spinach mac, shallot & herb beurre blanc

Pan-Seared Corvina – white wine & saffron cream, grape tomato confit, charred broccolini

Filet Mignon 8 oz. ($10 supplement) – mashed potatoes, fresh thyme, garlic butter

Dessert (choice of one)

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake - strawberry coulis, vanilla bean Chantilly cream, shortbread crumble

S’Mores Brownie - double chocolate brownie, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, Graham cracker crumble

Estia's Kouzina

Located at 609 N. Main St., Belmont. Phone: 704-825-7005

$40 per person

Starter (choice of one)

Choice of One Spread (Tzatziki, Hummus, or Spicy Feta) - with pita

Greek Fries – hand-cut fries, medley of herbs, feta cheese

Zucchini Chips - hand-sliced, fried zucchini with tzatziki

Greek Caesar Salad

Entrée (choice of one)

Sliced Lamb Leg – 8 oz. sliced lamb served with fasolakia giaxni beans & au jus

6 oz. Petite Filet - cut in-house, served with broccoli and topped with onion straws

Citrus Shrimp Pasta - 10 shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, cilantro, butter, and white wine over cavatappi (substitute veggies for shrimp for vegetarian option)

Dessert (choice of one)

Baklava

Crème Brulé

Heirloom Restaurant

Located at 33 Glenway St., Belmont. Phone: 704-829-8232

$45 per person

First course (choice of one)

Duck & Dumplings - Harmony Ridge Farms duck, root vegetables, house-made dumplings

French Onion Soup - rosemary sourdough croutons, broiled cheese

Winter Vegetable Salad - local roasted & pickled vegetables, greens, quinoa, chili-miso vinaigrette

East Coast Crab Hushpuppies ($5 supplement) – NC-milled cornmeal, lump crab, Asian style tartar, unagi, bonito flakes

Entrée (choice of one)

Bison Bolognese - house-made gnudi, aged Parmesan, herb oil

Shrimp & Grits - East Coast shrimp, house-made Creole sauce, locally milled polenta

Seared Joyce Farms Chicken Breast - farro risotto, kale, mushroom & onion cream sauceVegan Mushroom Pot Pie - root vegetables, rich mushroom gravy, flaky crust

Short Rib Osso Buco ($8 supplement) - braised root vegetables, whipped potatoes, demi-glace

North Carolina 8 oz. Filet Mignon ($10 supplement) - sweet cilantro turnips, potato cake, seasonal butter

Dessert (choice of one)

Peppermint Cheesecake Chocolate Torte - pomegranate Oreos, peppermint bark, cocoa malt crumb, pomegranate coulis

House-made Seasonal Ice Cream – 2 scoops

Old Stone Steakhouse

Located at 23 S. Main St., Belmont. Phone: 704-825-9995

$40 per person

First course (choice of one)

Shrimp Cocktail (GF) - Old Bay spiced, spicy cocktail sauce

Baked Goat Cheese (V) - hot honey, toasted pita points

Petite Crab Cake - lump crab, tarragon-Dijon aioli, mixed greens

Second course (choice of one)

Soup du Jour - Chef’s choice

Classic Bleu Cheese Wedge (GF) - blue cheese dressing, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, balsamic reduction

Mushroom Spinach Salad (GF) - baby spinach, chilled braised wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, bacon, Parmesan

House Wedge - carrots, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, potato sticks

Third course (choice of one)

Served with your choice of steakhouse fries, steamed broccoli or baked potato