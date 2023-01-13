ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

6 Gaston County places to try during Charlotte Restaurant Week

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXI0F_0kE1GIOv00

Six Gaston County restaurants will participate during the Winter 2023 edition of Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

The six Gaston County restaurants participating are: The Bottle Tree, Heirloom, Estia's Kouzina, Drift on Lake Wylie and Old Stone Steakhouse, all in Belmont, and Barrister's at the Esquire Hotel in Gastonia. This will be Barrister's first time participating.

A total of 87 restaurants are taking part in the promotion, and also includes eating places in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, and Stanly counties in North Carolina, and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person, although some restaurants do have add-on costs for certain entrees. Tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations are recommended.

“As so many people continue to move into the Charlotte metro area, this is a prime opportunity for them to check out restaurant offerings in their new town or neighborhood,” stated Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “Whether you're a newcomer or not, it's a great way to expand your culinary horizons while spending fun face-time with friends and family.”

Restaurant week began in 2008 as an opportunity for restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners every January and July.

Here are what Gaston County restaurants will offer:

Barrister's

Located at 168 W. Main Ave. Gastonia. Phone: 980-888-1502

$40 per person

First course (choice of one)

  • Brussels sprouts tossed in cranberry pepper jam and crushed walnuts
  • Barrister’s Caesar - mixed greens tossed in creamy house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons
  • Barrister’s House - mixed greens in truffle balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted sweet potato, sliced apple, Midnight Moon goat cheese, and crushed walnuts

Second course (choice of one)

  • Grilled bone-in pork chop with mashed sweet potatoes, collard greens, and spiced applesauce
  • Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken breast served over course-ground yellow corn grits with collard greens and cranberry pepper jam
  • Pan-seared, skin-on salmon over carrot puree and Masala rice, topped with sunflower seed pesto

Dessert (choice of one)

  • Warm, dark chocolate brownie served with Tony’s vanilla ice cream and orange caramel topping
  • Vanilla cheesecake with honey, lemon and ginger crust, topped with berry compote

The Bottle Tree

Located at 102 Davis St., Belmont. Phone: 704-829-8131

$45 per person

Appetizer (choice of one)

  • Brisket Empanadas - mushrooms, local chevre, apple mole
  • Turkish Watusi Meatballs - sorghum muhammara, tahini sauce, fried onion, pistachios, buttermilk naan
  • Nashville Shrimp Buns – house-made hot sauce, pickled veggies, bao bun
  • Delhi Fish N Chips - Grouper pakora, papadam, cilantro yogurt crema, blatjang
  • Pumpkin Hummus - roasted heirloom blend, house everything focaccia, goat cheese, chermoula
  • Greens & Blue Cheese Salad - Second Hills farms greens, candied pecans, red onion, fig vinaigrette

Entre

  • Char Siu Pork Loin - roasted tenderloin, cabbage rolls, red kuri, squash brulée
  • Seared Scallops & Shrimp Paella Negre - Carolina Gold rice, saffron aioli, roasted red bell peppers
  • Smoked Tandoori Half Chicken - fideo biryani, carrot raita, apricots
  • 8 oz. Flat Iron - chargrilled, salsa verde, sweet potato, poblano gratin
  • Lebanese Moussaka - eggplant, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, Sea Island peas, bechamel, feta
  • Flounder Picatta - pan fried, caper lemon sauce, parsnip puree, fried Brussels
  • Bison Osso Bucco Ramen ($10 supplement) - Hen of the Woods, corn, onion, sun noodles, tiger cry egg

Dessert (choice of one)

  • Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
  • Duke's Chocolate Cake - with grenache
  • Key Lime Pie

Drift on Lake Wylie

Located at 315-M Lanyard Lane, Belmont, near South Carolina state line off South New Hope Road. Phone: 980-351-0111

$45 per person

Appetizer (choice of one)

  • Shrimp Cocktail – citrus & Old Bay boiled jumbo Gulf white shrimp, fresh-grated horseradish cocktail sauce, Carolina white sauce, charred lemon
  • Burrata Stracciatella – pickled strawberries, tomato concasse, frisée, grilled baguette, balsamic reduction
  • Lake House Salad – greens, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, bacon, cucumbers, carrots, creamy garlic dressing
  • Lobster Bisque – Maine lobster, citrus crème fraiche, lobster broth, chili oil
  • Caesar Salad - Parmesan, red chili flake croutons, white anchovies
  • Lump Crab Cakes ($5 supplement) – Aleppo pepper beurre blanc, squid ink tuille, chili oil

Entrée (choice of one)

  • Bone-In Pork Chop – 14-day dry-aged heritage pork, roasted Brussels sprouts, Bourbon & pancetta pork jus
  • Braised Lamb Pappardelle – roasted mushrooms, braised cipollini onions, blistered grape tomatoes, wilted arugula, brown butter & madeira lamb jus
  • Wester Ross Salmon – crispy skin, grilled asparagus, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo pepper beurre blanc, tobiko caviar
  • Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast - creamed spinach mac, shallot & herb beurre blanc
  • Pan-Seared Corvina – white wine & saffron cream, grape tomato confit, charred broccolini
  • Filet Mignon 8 oz. ($10 supplement) – mashed potatoes, fresh thyme, garlic butter

Dessert (choice of one)

  • Vanilla Bean Cheesecake - strawberry coulis, vanilla bean Chantilly cream, shortbread crumble
  • S’Mores Brownie - double chocolate brownie, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, Graham cracker crumble

Estia's Kouzina

Located at 609 N. Main St., Belmont. Phone: 704-825-7005

$40 per person

Starter (choice of one)

  • Choice of One Spread (Tzatziki, Hummus, or Spicy Feta) - with pita
  • Greek Fries – hand-cut fries, medley of herbs, feta cheese
  • Zucchini Chips - hand-sliced, fried zucchini with tzatziki
  • Greek Caesar Salad

Entrée (choice of one)

  • Sliced Lamb Leg – 8 oz. sliced lamb served with fasolakia giaxni beans & au jus
  • 6 oz. Petite Filet - cut in-house, served with broccoli and topped with onion straws
  • Citrus Shrimp Pasta - 10 shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, cilantro, butter, and white wine over cavatappi (substitute veggies for shrimp for vegetarian option)

Dessert (choice of one)

  • Baklava
  • Crème Brulé

Heirloom Restaurant

Located at 33 Glenway St., Belmont. Phone: 704-829-8232

$45 per person

First course (choice of one)

  • Duck & Dumplings - Harmony Ridge Farms duck, root vegetables, house-made dumplings
  • French Onion Soup - rosemary sourdough croutons, broiled cheese
  • Winter Vegetable Salad - local roasted & pickled vegetables, greens, quinoa, chili-miso vinaigrette
  • East Coast Crab Hushpuppies ($5 supplement) – NC-milled cornmeal, lump crab, Asian style tartar, unagi, bonito flakes

Entrée (choice of one)

  • Bison Bolognese - house-made gnudi, aged Parmesan, herb oil
  • Shrimp & Grits - East Coast shrimp, house-made Creole sauce, locally milled polenta
  • Seared Joyce Farms Chicken Breast - farro risotto, kale, mushroom & onion cream sauceVegan Mushroom Pot Pie - root vegetables, rich mushroom gravy, flaky crust
  • Short Rib Osso Buco ($8 supplement) - braised root vegetables, whipped potatoes, demi-glace
  • North Carolina 8 oz. Filet Mignon ($10 supplement) - sweet cilantro turnips, potato cake, seasonal butter

Dessert (choice of one)

  • Peppermint Cheesecake Chocolate Torte - pomegranate Oreos, peppermint bark, cocoa malt crumb, pomegranate coulis
  • House-made Seasonal Ice Cream – 2 scoops

Old Stone Steakhouse

Located at 23 S. Main St., Belmont. Phone: 704-825-9995

$40 per person

First course (choice of one)

  • Shrimp Cocktail (GF) - Old Bay spiced, spicy cocktail sauce
  • Baked Goat Cheese (V) - hot honey, toasted pita points
  • Petite Crab Cake - lump crab, tarragon-Dijon aioli, mixed greens

Second course (choice of one)

  • Soup du Jour - Chef’s choice
  • Classic Bleu Cheese Wedge (GF) - blue cheese dressing, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, balsamic reduction
  • Mushroom Spinach Salad (GF) - baby spinach, chilled braised wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, bacon, Parmesan
  • House Wedge - carrots, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, potato sticks

Third course (choice of one)

Served with your choice of steakhouse fries, steamed broccoli or baked potato

  • Jailhouse Chicken (GF) – 8 oz. marinated chicken breast, house pimento cheese, bacon, sweet jalapeño jam
  • 10 oz. Prime Rib - onion straws, au jus
  • 8 oz. Sirloin with Goat Cheese Crust - goat cheese, horseradish, breadcrumbs, parsley, chives
  • Crispy Pork Shank - Marsh Hen Mill yellow grits, hot honey
  • Char-Grilled Antarctic Salmon (GF) – 8 oz. Sixty South® salmon, lemon beurre blanc, succotash
  • Creamy Vegetable Fettuccini (V) - shallots, roasted red peppers, spinach, blistered cherry tomatoes, garlic, asiago cream sauce, Parmesan, scallions
  • Red Eye 8 oz. Filet (GF) ($10 supplement) - espresso rub, spiced Bourbon compound butter
  • 24 oz. Porterhouse (GF) ($10 supplement) - whipped garlic herb butter
  • 2.5# Baby Back Ribs (GF) ($10 supplement) - spiced Cheerwine BBQ sauce

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views

Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC

Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
CHARLESTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pedestrian Hit on 485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board denies Josh's Farmers Market appeal to temporarily stay

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment heard closing arguments and the majority on the Board of Adjustment voted against the decision that would allow Josh's Farmers Market to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC

Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy