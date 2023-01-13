Good ole GOP try to force their views on American citizens AGAIN. When will these people actually follow their party beliefs and have the government stay out peoples personal lives. They voted against same sex/interracial marriage and are now forcing kids to be even more confused. Teens find out their normally gay in high school. it's not like they turn 18 and suddenly get a letter in the mail telling them they're gay
Wisconsin has a lot of Nazi holdouts as most are from Germany, Austria, Denmark and east European countries. Something in their DNA makes them support fascism.
if ur not old enough to drink or smoke or serve in the military then there absolutely no reason y a kid can transgender to a different sex
