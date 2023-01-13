ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ethan Gehm
4d ago

Good ole GOP try to force their views on American citizens AGAIN. When will these people actually follow their party beliefs and have the government stay out peoples personal lives. They voted against same sex/interracial marriage and are now forcing kids to be even more confused. Teens find out their normally gay in high school. it's not like they turn 18 and suddenly get a letter in the mail telling them they're gay

Key West Conch
4d ago

Wisconsin has a lot of Nazi holdouts as most are from Germany, Austria, Denmark and east European countries. Something in their DNA makes them support fascism.

Larry Ratliff
4d ago

if ur not old enough to drink or smoke or serve in the military then there absolutely no reason y a kid can transgender to a different sex

Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers called on Republicans Tuesday to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility.The move came hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn't change the law, but Republican supporters said they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public.Evers and Democrats said the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predicted would have broad...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin’s Next Election Is Crucial in Restoring Our Democracy

It didn’t take most American voters long to realize what a disaster it was to elect a corrupt, rightwing, MAGA Republican president in 2016. They’ve turned out in record numbers in three straight elections since to repair all the destruction to our democracy. But voters aren’t done yet....
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Grassroots campaign underway for 'Final Five voting' in WI

Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What's known as "Final Five Voting" has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: A year of Senate re-runs?

The Ohio Senate race, expected to be one of the most competitive of the election cycle, is starting to take shape NBC News’ Henry J. Gomez reports that former GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan is planning to jump into the race against Sen. Sherrod Brown, a top GOP target as one of three Democrats up for re-election in states former President Donald Trump won in 2020.
OHIO STATE
wizmnews.com

Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin

There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
WISCONSIN STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities

Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
IOWA STATE
WHIO Dayton

GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
OHIO STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin property owners liable for contamination they didn’t cause

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Des Moines

"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders

Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
