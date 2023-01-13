Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaving for Ole Miss to take on same role with Rebels, per reports

Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor
With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level. ...
Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he? It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his ...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Timeline of 5-star CB Cormani McClain's wild recruitment
The world of high school football recruiting has no shortage of intrigue and drama, but it’s safe to say no one has made things quite as interesting as Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback and Miami commit Cormani McClain. The No. 3 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus, McClain has...
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
College Football's All-Time Top 25 Poll Released Monday
College football's 2022-23 season has been over for about a full week, but it's always time to look at some rankings. On Monday, College Football News released its all-time Associated Press top 25 poll. Alabama comes in at No. 1 as the greatest program in college football history. Here's the full ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU
For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
