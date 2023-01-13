ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Comments / 16

Red Bone
4d ago

in jail hell he took a life he gives his life whats wrong with people now days u take a life u end your life thats justice y he can live and eat and sleep when she cant wake up people

Reply
10
Lynnette Jordan
4d ago

Prayers and condolences for the family and friends as they cope with her death!!

Reply
12
Kathy Gustafson
4d ago

He ought to have the same treatment that he gave her!

Reply
19
 

